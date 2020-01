A liver transplant is performed for end-stage liver failure that cannot be controlled using other treatments. ©Shutterstock.

The liver helps digest food and remove toxic substances from our body. A variety of factors such as genetics, viral infections, alcohol use, smoking, obesity, etc. can damage the liver. Over time, damage to the liver may progress to liver failure, a life-threatening condition. A diseased liver can be removed and replaced with a healthy liver from a donor. This surgical procedure is called liver transplant.

A liver transplant is performed for end-stage liver failure that cannot be controlled using other treatments, or for some specific types of liver cancer.

Although most liver transplant operations use livers from deceased donors, in some cases, a part of a liver may be donated by a living donor. So, who can donate a portion of the liver? Read below for more information.

Living Donor Liver Transplant

Patients waiting for a liver transplant are much more than the number of available deceased donors. Living-donor liver transplant is an alternative way to reduce waiting list deaths. The liver is the only organ that can regenerate itself and that makes living donation possible. After the surgery, the donor’s remaining liver regrows and returns to its normal size, volume and capacity within a couple of months. Meanwhile, the transplanted liver portion also grows and restores normal liver function in the recipient.

People who underwent living-donor liver transplant have fewer medical problems after the procedure than those who receive a deceased-donor liver. The donated organ from a living donor also has a longer survival rate than the deceased-donor organ. Below are some facts about living liver donation –