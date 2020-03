Liver is one of our body’s largest and most important organs. It is responsible for cleaning out toxins from your blood. Liver is also a key part of the digestive system. It produces bile, helps digest fat, stores glucose, among many other things.

A failing liver can increase your chances of liver cancer. Knowing the signs of liver disease can help control the problem sooner. Here are some warning signs that your liver might be in trouble:

Fluid retention

This is the most common sign of liver disease. Most people who have cirrhosis, a late stage of scarring (fibrosis) of the liver, experience this condition. Fluid retention may cause swelling in your abdomen and legs. This happens due to high blood pressure in your liver veins or when your liver fails to make albumin.

Jaundice

If you have a yellowish tint in your skin or the whites of your eyes, you are probably suffering from jaundice. It may also make your urine darker. Jaundice occurs when bilirubin, a pigment that forms when red blood cells break down, builds up in your bloodstream. Your liver absorbs bilirubin and converts it into bile, which is then excreted in stool. Thus, jaundice is a sign that your liver is not functioning properly.

Pale stools

Your liver normally releases bile salts that makes your stools dark in colour. Pale stools may be due to a problem with the liver or other part of the biliary drainage system. Advanced liver disease also causes black tarry stools. This happens when blood passes through the gastrointestinal tract. If you notice this sign, seek immediate medical attention.

Spider naevi

Small spider-shaped arteries that appear in clusters on the skin are another warning sign failing liver. Spider naevi is common in healthy women. But if you see such spots in large number on the upper half of the body, they may indicate liver disease. As the name suggests, spider naevi looks like a red dot with blood vessels radiating out from the centre like spider’s legs.

Bruising easily

If your liver is in not functioning properly, you may get bruises easily. This is due to your liver’s reduced ability to produce clotting factors.