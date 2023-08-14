Is Liver Disease Hereditary? 5 Genetic Predisposition Of Liver Disease

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Liver disease defines several conditions affecting the liver, including inflammation, hepatitis, and liver cancer. Dr Rajiv Lochan, Lead Consultant - HPB and Liver Transplantation Surgery, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road, explains it is essential to understand that not all liver diseases are hereditary, and only some liver diseases have a genetic component related to them.
Genetics studies genes, their functioning, and their effects on human traits. The basic heredity units are genes passed down from parents to offspring. Genetic factors can influence eye colour, height, and disease susceptibility. Hereditary refers to the transmission of features from parents to offspring via genes. These traits can be determined by the combination of both parent's genes. Several genetic disorders that can cause liver disease include hemochromatosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, Wilson's disease, and autoimmune liver disease. Congenital abnormalities can cause susceptibility to liver cancer.
Not all liver diseases are genetic, and various environmental factors, including alcohol consumption, hepatitis virus, and exposure to certain toxins, can cause some. However, an interplay between hereditary and environmental variables can commonly occur and develop liver disease in patients. In my experience over the last few years, I have encountered many young adults with severe liver diseases. Although these youngsters drink alcohol, they may not have consumed enough or for long enough to have such extensive liver disease in their early 20s or early 30s. This indicates that there may be an underlying predisposition to another type of liver disease in these patients, such as a predisposition to non-alcohol fatty liver disease with superimposed alcohol-induced damage, which causes the liver to deteriorate exponentially and results in the earlier onset of decompensated liver disease.
