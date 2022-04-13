The liver is the largest internal organ of the human body. Located in the upper right part of the abdomen, it is about the size of a football and weighs about 3 pounds in the average-sized adults. From removing toxins from the blood to maintaining healthy blood sugar levels and regulating blood clotting, your liver does many jobs. But if your liver grows bigger than the normal size, it is a cause for concern.
An enlarged liver, known as hepatomegaly in medical term, could be a sign of an underlying problem, such as liver disease, heart and blood vessel problems, cancer. Take note: Hepatomegaly is not a disease in itself.
Symptoms of Enlarged Liver
A slightly enlarged liver might not cause any symptoms. If it's severely swollen, the person may experience abdominal pain and a feeling of fullness.
Other symptoms associated with an enlarged liver include muscle aches, poor appetite, swelling of the feet and legs, weight loss and increasing abdominal size.
Causes of Enlarged Liver
Many conditions can cause your liver to enlarge. Common causes of hepatomegaly include:
You may like to read
Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD)
Alcoholic liver disease,
Heart and blood vessel abnormalities
Liver cancer
Cirrhosis
Alcoholic liver disease
Genetic disorders that cause fat, protein, or other substances to build up
Obesity
Congestive heart failure
Hepatic vein thrombosis, a blockage of veins in your liver
Rarely, hepatomegaly can also be caused by blood cancer (lymphoma, leukemia, multiple myeloma), hemochromatosis (iron buildup in the liver), hepatic cysts, Wilson's disease (copper buildup in the liver), Gaucher's disease, toxic hepatitis (liver inflammation due to chemical poisoning), etc.
Risk factors of Hepatomegaly
Several factors, including genetic and lifestyle, can increase your likelihood of having a swollen liver.
Genetic factors include:
a family history of autoimmune disorders, especially ones that affect the liver
inflammatory bowel disease
chronic liver disease
liver cancers
sickle cell disease
obesity
Lifestyle factors that can increase your risk for hepatomegaly include:
Drinking too much alcohol
Having a viral, bacterial, or parasitic infection (such as hepatitis B or hepatitis C)
Consumption of excessive amount of vitamins, supplements, or medications
Being overweight
Eating an unhealthy diet
Taking herbs like ma huang, comfrey, and mistletoe
Managing these factors can help decrease your risk for an enlarged liver.
Treatment of an enlarged liver
For treatment for an enlarged liver, it is important to identify what's causing it. If hepatomegaly is caused by accumulation of excess fat in the liver or drinking too much alcohol, lifestyle changes such as losing weight, cutting back on alcohol intake, eating a healthy diet and increase physical activity may help.
But, if the cause is a disease, you may need medication or other types of treatments. Regardless of the cause, diagnoses of hepatomegaly in its early stages can lead to better outcome. So, do not ignore the symptoms associated with an enlarged liver.