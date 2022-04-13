Sign In
Hepatomegaly Or Enlarged Liver: Causes, Symptoms, Treatment And Prevention

If your liver grows bigger than the normal size, it is a cause for concern. Below are some factors that can increase your risk of having enlarged liver or hepatomegaly.

Written by Longjam Dineshwori |Updated : April 13, 2022 11:28 AM IST

The liver is the largest internal organ of the human body. Located in the upper right part of the abdomen, it is about the size of a football and weighs about 3 pounds in the average-sized adults. From removing toxins from the blood to maintaining healthy blood sugar levels and regulating blood clotting, your liver does many jobs. But if your liver grows bigger than the normal size, it is a cause for concern.

An enlarged liver, known as hepatomegaly in medical term, could be a sign of an underlying problem, such as liver disease, heart and blood vessel problems, cancer. Take note: Hepatomegaly is not a disease in itself.

Symptoms of Enlarged Liver

A slightly enlarged liver might not cause any symptoms. If it's severely swollen, the person may experience abdominal pain and a feeling of fullness.

The symptoms also depend on the cause of the enlarged liver. An enlarged liver resulting from liver disease may also cause:

  • Yellowing of the skin or eyes (jaundice)
  • Fatigue
  • Nausea and vomiting

Other symptoms associated with an enlarged liver include muscle aches, poor appetite, swelling of the feet and legs, weight loss and increasing abdominal size.

Causes of Enlarged Liver

Many conditions can cause your liver to enlarge. Common causes of hepatomegaly include:

  • Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD)
  • Alcoholic liver disease,
  • Heart and blood vessel abnormalities
  • Liver cancer
  • Cirrhosis
  • Genetic disorders that cause fat, protein, or other substances to build up
  • Obesity
  • Congestive heart failure
  • Hepatic vein thrombosis, a blockage of veins in your liver

Rarely, hepatomegaly can also be caused by blood cancer (lymphoma, leukemia, multiple myeloma), hemochromatosis (iron buildup in the liver), hepatic cysts, Wilson's disease (copper buildup in the liver), Gaucher's disease, toxic hepatitis (liver inflammation due to chemical poisoning), etc.

Risk factors of Hepatomegaly

Several factors, including genetic and lifestyle, can increase your likelihood of having a swollen liver.

Genetic factors include:

  • a family history of autoimmune disorders, especially ones that affect the liver
  • inflammatory bowel disease
  • chronic liver disease
  • liver cancers
  • sickle cell disease
  • obesity

Lifestyle factors that can increase your risk for hepatomegaly include:

  • Drinking too much alcohol
  • Having a viral, bacterial, or parasitic infection (such as hepatitis B or hepatitis C)
  • Consumption of excessive amount of vitamins, supplements, or medications
  • Being overweight
  • Eating an unhealthy diet
  • Taking herbs like ma huang, comfrey, and mistletoe

Managing these factors can help decrease your risk for an enlarged liver.

Treatment of an enlarged liver

For treatment for an enlarged liver, it is important to identify what's causing it. If hepatomegaly is caused by accumulation of excess fat in the liver or drinking too much alcohol, lifestyle changes such as losing weight, cutting back on alcohol intake, eating a healthy diet and increase physical activity may help.

But, if the cause is a disease, you may need medication or other types of treatments. Regardless of the cause, diagnoses of hepatomegaly in its early stages can lead to better outcome. So, do not ignore the symptoms associated with an enlarged liver.

