Hepatomegaly: Enlarged Liver Is A Serious Condition You Shouldn't Ignore

An enlarged liver can affect the proper functioning of your body. If you are experiencing any symptoms of the disease, then immediate treatment is required to avoid complications.

The liver is the largest internal organ that filters every drop of blood that leaves the intestines and stomach. This blood is processed by the liver, which also breaks down, balances, and produces nutrients. It also metabolises medications to make them nontoxic and easy for the body to absorb. So, basically, the liver is responsible to digest fats, store sugar, ward off infections, producing nutrients, controlling blood clotting, and breaking down toxins. In short, the liver is an important organ that should be always in proper condition to be able to get through the day. But sometimes diseases occur that disrupt the proper functioning of the liver. One such condition is hepatomegaly.

What Is Hepatomegaly?

In simple terms, hepatomegaly is a word used to describe a swollen liver, which swells beyond its size commonly known as an enlarged liver. A swollen liver is usually a symptom of an underlying health condition, such as liver disease, hepatitis, genetic disease, etc. Several hepatomegaly-related symptoms can make your liver unable to support your body.

Symptoms of Hepatomegaly

While there are no symptoms of an enlarged liver, signs may occur if a medical condition has caused the condition. Some of the signs you should look out for include:

Jaundice or yellowing of the skin

Pain in muscles

Lethargy

Nausea

Itching

Pain in abdomen

Low appetite

Swollen feet and legs

Bruises

Weight loss

Increased waist size

You should see a doctor if you notice any of the symptoms. However, you will need immediate attention if you experience any of the following:

Severe pain in the abdomen

Jaundice

Fever

Shortness of breath

Blood in vomit

Weird coloured stools (black, bright red)

Risk Factors of Hepatomegaly

While there could be a genetic risk of developing this condition. People who have autoimmune disorders, inflammatory bowel disease, chronic liver disease, sickle cell disease and obesity are at a higher risk of suffering from the condition. Some lifestyle factors can also up your risk of hepatomegaly, including:

Too much alcohol consumption

Blood transfusions, unprotected sex

Travelling to countries with a high number of malaria cases

Taking unprescribed medicines

An unhealthy diet

Being overweight

Infections

How Can It Be Treated?

The cause of an enlarged liver will determine the course of treatment. These dietary adjustments may be beneficial if you have a lot of liver fat or drink too much alcohol:

You may like to read

reduce weight

Reduce your alcohol consumption

Eat a balanced diet

Increase your level of exercise

You might receive medication or other forms of treatment if a disease is the root cause of your swollen liver.