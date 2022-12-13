Gastrointestinal And Liver Diseases in Children: How Genomics Helps Combat ‘Idiopathic’ Disorders

Genomics has helped better understand and managed liver and gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, including those which are labelled as "idiopathic" disorders.

Intensive research in genomics in all fields of medicine has paved the way for better understanding of diseases, their pathogenesis and possible treatment. Affordable and easily available genetic testing has made genomic diagnosis and management a reality, not only for the most serious conditions like cancer, but also in the management of gastrointestinal and liver diseases in children.

Doctors at Apollo Hospitals highlighted the significance of genomics in treatment of gastrointestinal and liver diseases during a press conference organized to commemorate 24 years of successful liver transplants by the hospital in India. Led by experts from Apollo Genomics Institute, Apollo Transplant Institute and Apollo Children's, the conference was held to create awareness about the role of genomics for a multi-disciplinary management in gut and liver diseases.

Focusing on the subject 'Gut, Genes and Liver What The Paediatrician Needs To Know', the clinicians highlighted challenging and interesting cases from across the country.

Genetic testing enables early diagnosis

The next frontier in medicine is that of genomics, said P Shivakumar, Managing director of Intrapratha Apollo Hospitals.

He added, "Research increasingly points towards the role genes play in the propensity to develop an entire gamut of diseases. With the wide panel of genetic testing now available in India, our patients have the advantage of early diagnosis, followed by a curated multi-disciplinary management."

Dr. Anupam Sibal, Group Medical Director and Senior Pediatric Gastroenterologist and Hepatoloigsts, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, recalled the progress made in medicine over the last 2 decades and how genomics have led to the decrease in "idiopathic" disorders.

You may like to read

Liver and gastrointestinal diseases in children

According to Dr. Sibal, liver and gastrointestinal (GI) diseases in children comprise an array of disorders that have varied presentations, severity and prognosis. Many of these still don't have an etiological diagnosis, and thus labelled as "idiopathic" disorders. Most important amongst these include neonatal and infantile cholestasis, congenital and syndromic diarrhea, inflammatory bowel disorders, metabolic disorders with varied presentations including acute and chronic liver failure and pancreatitis.

Genomics has helped better understand and managed these disorders. The list of 'idiopahtic' disorders has now decreased because of genetics, he pointed out.

The symposium also saw panel discussions and case presentations on genomics and its application in gastrointestinal and liver diseases for optimal bedside multidisciplinary patient care.

Dr. (Prof.) Dhavendra Kumar, Advisor of Apollo Genetics Institute, underscored the importance of increasing awareness amongst citizens on the power of genetic medicine in disease prevention, and said that genomic medicine's impact can be truly felt through partnerships across clinical specialties.