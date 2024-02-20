Liver Disease: Is It Possible For Lean People To Develop Fatty Liver? Experts State 7 Factors

Doctors have confirmed that lean people with normal weight can also risk developing non-alcoholic fatty liver disease due to multiple reasons. Read on to find out what they are.

Our liver is one of the most important organs of the body. It main function is to flush out toxins, break down fats, metabolise food and keep the body cleans and healthy. However, there is a limit to how much fat it can break down and metabolise and how much toxins it can flush out. If you drink excess alcohol, gradually, your liver will not be able to flush the excess amount out and it will remain in the bloodstream for a long time. This can cause Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease or AFLD. On the other hand, if you eat excess fatty foods, your liver will react the same way. The liver will be unable to break down the fat and gradually the fat will start to accumulate around the organ leading to Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease. Both these liver problems are serious and if it is not treated, it can lead to other complications like cirrhosis, ascites, jaundice, liver scarring or fibrosis and liver cancer. Some of these complications can also lead to fatalities. Fatty liver disease is mostly common in people who are obese, have a drinking problem or follow a very poor diet. NAFLD happens to people who are obese while AFLD is more common among heavy drinkers. But, can people who are not obese at all also develop fatty liver disease? What are the risk factors for them? Let us find out.

Can Lean People Also Develop Fatty Liver Disease?

According to a study published in the JHEP Reports, NAFLD is indeed common in people who are not obese and whose weight is absolutely normal. But, what causes fatty liver in them? Experts say that these factor may be responsible:

Small weight gains can also cause fatty liver. Fatty liver for some people can also be genetic. If someone in the family had it, their children are also at risk. Underlying health conditions can also cause fatty liver disease and in this cases the person's weight does not matter. Health issues like high blood sugar, insulin resistance, very poor diet and lifestyle can increase your risk. If someone has undergone a rapid weight loss, his or her liver may be enlarged. Medications like tamoxifen, corticosteroids and methotrexate can increase fatty liver risk. Be sure to not take too many of these medications. A poor gut health can also increase your risk.

Watch Out For Symptoms Of Fatty Liver

What are the symptoms of fatty liver disease that lean people should also watch out for?

You may experience chronic fatigue. You may experience unexplained weight loss. You may experience pain and discomfort in the upper-right abdomen. Your liver enzyme levels may be very high. You can know this through a blood test. Your liver will be enlarged meaning larger than than the normal size.