Liver damage symptoms: Pain during urination to yellow eyes - 7 Unusual signs that shows up when the liver is completely damaged

Is your liver health in danger? Scroll down to know what liver damage feels and looks like and what signs the body sends when it is in complete danger.

Liver damage symptoms: Pain during urination to yellow eyes - 7 Unusual signs that shows up when the liver is completely damaged

The liver is the largest internal organ and the largest gland in the human body. It works tirelessly throughout the day to keep the system clean by flushing out toxins and protecting the body from harmful chemicals. While the liver is widely known for its role in digestion, it also plays a crucial part in metabolism, nutrient storage, and overall immune function. Therefore, it is important to keep this vital organ safe and protected.

In our day-to-day lives, we focus on our outer health more than taking care of our internal organs. While every organ is vital for the body to keep functioning, one of the worst is often affected by the liver. From liver damage to liver cirrhosis, the organ is prone to several health issues if proper care is not taken. Let us dissect what happens when the liver is in danger or what signs the body sends when the liver stops working.

7 Early Signs of Liver Damage You Should Know

Your liver plays a very important role in detoxifying your body, silently working around the clock to filter toxins, aid digestion and keep your blood clean. But what will happen when the medications that are supposed to save your body actually start messing with your liver? Yes, you read that right! Drug-induced liver injury is a very serious but usually ignored side effect of medication, including antibiotics, painkillers like paracetamol and ibuprofen, anti-seizure drugs, medicines that help lower your cholesterol and even some herbal supplements. It is very important to detect early signs of liver damage before it's too late.

Here are some of the warning signs that the body sends when liver stops working or is in trouble, especially at night:

Jaundice

This is one of the most common signs of liver damage; it can't properly process bilirubin, a yellow pigment formed from red blood cells. This causes a visible yellow skin or the whites of your eyes.

Constant tiredness and weakness

If you are having a feeling of being tired and drained without any particular reason, your liver may be trying to flush out toxins from your blood, affecting your energy level. If this continues for days or weeks, don't ignore it. Consult your doctor.

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Nausea, vomiting, and appetite loss

This is one of the earliest signs of liver damage. Medications that affect your liver can interrupt the bile juice, production, digestion, and overall metabolism, which can cause stomach upset, and you will lose your appetite.

Dark urine and pale stool

If you are noticing dark brown or tea stools and light coloured stool, then it is a warning sign. This problem shows how your liver is functioning, the waste and the bile juice.

Pain in the upper right abdomen

Your liver is placed under your ribs on the right side. If you are having dull pain, especially after taking a particular medicine, then it may be liver inflammation.

Itchy skin or easy bruising

When your liver is not functioning properly, proper starts to build up in your body and clothing factors are reduced. This can cause you peachy skin and explain bruises or even bleeding from your gums and nose.

Abnormal liver enzymes

The damage starts to happen silently. If you want to identify it sooner, you need to get a blood test that will reveal the actual problem, tests as ALT, AST, ALP and GGT, even before you notice the symptoms.

Who Is At Risk of Liver Damage?

The answer to this 'who' lies exactly on the type of lifestyle pattern that the person is living. From what one eats to what one drinks, everything can determine liver health. Some of the most 'in danger' group of people for liver damage include:

Those who are addicted to taking painkillers. Those who are suffering from alcoholism and smoking Those who are suffering from high blood sugar levels Those who prefer a sedentary lifestyle over active living. Those who are taking medicines without a prescription or without a doctor. People who have pre-existing liver conditions.

Apart from these, liver damage can also happen if you are not eating and drinking well. Make sure to follow a healthy diet routine. Sleep well to give your body enough rest that it actually needs to stay safe, and most importantly, stress-manage your stress with mindful activities.

How To Protect Your Liver? Tips To Follow

Here are some expert-backed tips that you need to follow to keep your liver healthy and happy:

Stop taking medication without consulting an expert or a doctor. OTC medicines can damage the body in many ways. Eat healthy and ensure that your diet is not filled with frozen food items, and processed foods. Drink enough water to help your body flush out toxins naturally and keep the system clean. Avoid indulging in excessive smoking and drinking alcohol.

Take care of your body before its too late!

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