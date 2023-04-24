Liver Cirrhosis Symptoms: 7 Warning Skin Signs of Liver Disease You Shouldn't Ignore

According to the experts, early detection and treatment can help prevent or slow the progression of liver disease and cirrhosis. Read on to know what signs your skin may show when the liver is in trouble.

Hepatic cirrhosis is a serious condition where scar tissue replaces healthy liver tissue, which can lead to liver failure. While it is more commonly associated with chronic liver disease in adults, it can also occur in children. Many diseases can cause liver cirrhosis in children, including Biliary atresia (diagnosed in newborns with prolonged jaundice), Autoimmune Liver disease, Wilson disease and Hepatitis B and C liver diseases. In this article, we take a look at the 9 warning signs and symptoms that one may notice in their skin when their liver is not functioning properly.

Liver Cirrhosis Symptoms On Skin

The liver damage caused by cirrhosis is a disease that can't be undone. But if liver cirrhosis is diagnosed early and the underlying cause is treated on time, further damage to the organ can be limited. Also, in some rare cases, the condition can be reversed with timely medical intervention. Cirrhosis in the liver can often come with zero to mild symptoms. These signs can be extremely hard to spot, and they only show up when the condition turns severe. Some of the symptoms that one may notice in their skin are:

Itchy or patchy skin Yellow discolouration in the skin and eyes (also called jaundice). Spider-like blood vessel formations on the skin. Redness in the palms of the hands. Pale fingernails (this can be especially seen in the thumb and index finger). Swelling in the legs, feet or ankles, is called edema. Leuconychia

Apart from the skin symptoms of liver disease, one should also look out for common signs that this condition may make a person suffer. These symptoms of liver disease include:

Extreme fatigue Unexplained weight loss Easily bleeding or bruising Nausea Loss of appetite Clubbing on the fingers Confusion

Speaking to TheHealthSite.com, Dr Nidhi Rawal, Lead Consultant, Paediatric Gastroenterologist, Department of Paediatric, Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition, Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi, said, "As doctors, we encourage people to take steps to maintain their liver health. This includes getting vaccinated for hepatitis A and B, avoiding excessive alcohol consumption, maintaining a healthy weight, and avoiding exposure to toxins that can damage the liver. Liver or hepatic cirrhosis is a chronic condition which requires proper medical intervention on time to prevent the condition from getting worse." He further added, "Early detection and treatment can help prevent or slow the progression of liver disease and cirrhosis."