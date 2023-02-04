World Cancer Day 2023: 4 Different Stages In Liver Cancer

The stages of liver cancer range from stage 1 to stage 4, with a smaller number indicating less spread of cancer and a higher number indicating that cancer has progressed more widely. Get in touch with the most qualified professionals when trying to understand liver cancer stages and make the most informed decision. In the following paragraphs, Dr Parveen Jain, Senior Consultant & HOD- Oncology, Aakash Healthcare, New Delhi, describe the different stages and treatment options for primary liver carcinoma in detail. Then, the staging investigations are performed to determine the cancer's location or the disease's spread.

Stage First Of Liver Cancer

A single primary tumour of any size that has not invaded any blood vessels describes the first stage of liver cancer. Plus, the malignancy in this stage does not involve any lymph node regions or distant sites.

This stage is further divided into two subcategories, stage 1A with a tumour diameter of 2 cm or less and stage 1B with a primary tumour greater than 2 cm.

Stage Second Of Liver Cancer

This level includes multiple tumours in the liver smaller than 5 cm or a single tumour of any size, along with the invasion of blood vessels. Besides, the malignancy in this stage does not involve any lymph node regions or distant sites.

Stage Third Of Liver Cancer

Liver cancer in the third stage is further categorised into two types which include:

Stage 3A - shows the presence of numerous tumours; at least one is more than 5 cm in size and does not involve any lymph node regions or distant sites. Stage 3B - marks the presence of several tumours, at least one expanding into a branch of the hepatic or portal vein. Also, neither local nor far-off lymph nodes have seen cancer spread.

Stage Four Of Liver Cancer

Liver cancer in stage four might have involvement of neighbouring lymph nodes or distant parts of the body. And while liver cancer seldom metastasizes, when it does, the most common sites of metastasis include the lungs and bones. The two subcategories under this stage include:

Stage 4A - involves the presence of one or more tumours of any size, and though cancer has progressed to adjacent lymph nodes, distant locations have not yet been reached. Stage 4B - in this stage, one or more tumours of any size and cancer have progressed to distant organs like bones or lungs.

