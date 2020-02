Losing weight is the first thing that you need to do to bring down your risk factor for fatty liver. But don’t go for rapid weight loss. Do this gradually. @Shutterstock

Researchers from a study at the University of Geneva (UNIGE) says that they have found a protein involved in the progression of a “fatty liver” towards cancer. Hepatocellular carcinoma is a common liver cancer that occurs due to the presence of fat in the liver. It is one of the leading causes of cancer death globally. Today, health tips from us will help you significantly bring down your risk of this disease. The main reason for the rise of this cancer is today’s sedentary lifestyle. Intake of too much sugar and fat also contributes to this disease. Researchers say that the protein, S100A11, may not only ‘allow early detection of the risk of developing liver cancer, but also open the way to new targeted therapies’. The journal Gut published this study.

It becomes important to get rid of the fat in your liver if you want to bring down your risk of this cancer. Our health tips of the day will help you do just that.

Lose weight

As we mentioned earlier, hepatocellular carcinoma is the most common liver cancer. The main cause behind this is chronic liver inflammation that is often the result of excessive fat accumulation. If you are obese, your risk goes up considerably. It leads to fatty deposits in the liver and puts you at risk of various health complications. Hence, losing weight is the first thing that you need to do to bring down your risk factor for fatty liver. But don’t go for rapid weight loss. Do this gradually.

Avoid alcohol

Too much alcohol is bad for the liver. It kills liver cells and can lead to serious complications like cirrhosis and fatty liver. So, stay away from alcohol. An occasional drink or two is fine but try to limit intake.

Eat a balanced and healthy diet

This will keep your liver healthy and help you get rid of any excess fat that you may have accumulated in your liver. Have a lot of fruits and vegetables. Stay away from processed foods and sugar. Avoid fried and fatty foods. This will improve overall health and keep your liver trim and healthy.

Exercise regularly

This is a must for health and fitness. Your liver too benefits from this. Just 30 minutes of exercise daily will help you get rid of a fatty liver.