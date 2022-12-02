Liver Cancer Treatment Gets More Effective: New Options Shows Promise

Liver cancer is a serious disease, and the earlier it is caught, the better the chances of successful treatment.

Liver cancer is a serious disease, and the earlier it is caught, the better the chances of successful treatment.

The liver cancer treatment options available to patients have been growing in recent years. This is due to the success of new treatments being developed and tested. Recently, a few options have shown great promise in terms of effectiveness. These new treatments involve using nanoparticles and intra-arterial therapies, among others, to target tumors specifically.

One of the most promising new liver cancer treatments is the use of nanoparticles. These are tiny particles that can be injected directly into the tumor. They then release a powerful anti-cancer drug over time, which kills the tumor cells. This treatment has been shown to be very effective in clinical trials, and it is now available to patients. However, it is still in its early stage, and more research is needed.

What is Liver Cancer?

Liver cancer is a type of cancer that starts in the liver. The liver is a large organ located in the abdomen. It helps the body break down food, store energy, and remove toxins from the blood.

There are two main types of liver cancer: hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and cholangiocarcinoma (CCA). HCC is the most common type of liver cancer, accounting for about 80 per cent of all cases. CCA is a less common type of liver cancer that starts in the bile ducts.

Liver cancer can be deadly if it is not found early and treated promptly. The five-year survival rate for people with early-stage liver cancer is about 50 per cent. However, this drops to less than 20 per cent for people with late-stage liver cancer.

There are many risk factors for liver cancer, including chronic viral hepatitis, cirrhosis, and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Alcohol abuse, smoking, and a family history of liver cancer can also increase your risk.

If you have any of these risk factors, it is important to talk to your doctor about your risks and what you can do to reduce them. There is no sure way to prevent liver cancer, but some lifestyle changes may help lower your risk. These include maintaining a healthy weight, eating a nutritious diet, exercising regularly, and avoiding alcohol and tobacco use.

If you are diagnosed with liver cancer, there are many treatment options available. The type of treatment you receive will depend on the stage of your cancer, your overall health, and your preferences. Treatment options for liver cancer include surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and ablation.

New liver cancer treatments which are more effective

The liver cancer treatment options available to patients have been growing in recent years due specifically to the success of new treatments being developed and tested. Recently, a few options have shown great promise in terms of effectiveness. These new treatments involve:

Chemotherapy Advances

Chemotherapy advances have contributed to new liver cancer treatments being developed and tested with great promise in terms of effectiveness. One of the most promising new liver cancer treatments is the use of nanoparticles. These are tiny particles that can be injected directly into the tumor. They then release a powerful anti-cancer drug over time, which kills the tumor cells. This treatment has been shown to be very effective in clinical trials, and it is now available to patients. However, it is still in its early stage, and more research is needed.

Intra-Arterial Therapies for Liver Cancer

Intra-arterial therapies (IAT) are another new liver cancer treatment option that is growing in popularity. This type of therapy involves delivering chemotherapy directly to the liver through a catheter placed in the hepatic artery. It uses chemoembolization beads that contain cancer-killing medication. The beads are released into the hepatic artery, where they lodge in small vessels and release the medication over time. This treatment is effective because it allows a higher dose of chemotherapy to be delivered directly to the tumor while minimizing side effects.

IAT is a minimally invasive procedure that can be performed on an outpatient basis. It is usually well-tolerated and has fewer side effects than traditional systemic chemotherapy. IAT is most often used in patients with unresectable HCC who are not candidates for liver transplantation. IAT has been shown to be more effective than systemic chemotherapy, with fewer side effects. It is a promising treatment option for patients with advanced liver cancer.

Liver Tumor Ablation Techniques

Ablation is a new liver cancer treatment option that involves destroying the tumor with heat or cold. There are many different types of ablation, including microwave ablation, radiofrequency ablation, and cryoablation. Ablation is usually performed using imaging guidance to ensure that the entire tumor is treated.

Ablation is a minimally invasive procedure that can be performed on an outpatient basis. It is usually well-tolerated and has fewer side effects than traditional surgery. Ablation has been shown to be an effective treatment for small liver tumors. It can be used as a primary treatment or in combination with other treatments, such as surgery or chemotherapy.

Liver Transplant Advances

Liver transplantation is the most effective treatment for patients with early-stage liver cancer. Liver transplantation involves removing the diseased liver and replacing it with a healthy liver from a donor. However, please note that not all patients are eligible to get a liver transplant. It is determined by the stage of your cancer. Liver transplantation is a major surgery that is performed under general anesthesia. The procedure usually takes four to eight hours. You will need to stay in the hospital for one to two weeks after the transplant.

Most patients who have a liver transplant experience a good quality of life after the surgery. The success of liver transplantation depends on many factors, including the type of liver cancer you have, your overall health, and how well you follow up with your medical team after the transplant.

Liver transplantation is not available to everyone. It is generally reserved for patients with early-stage liver cancer who are otherwise healthy enough to tolerate surgery and have access to donor organs.

Conclusion

New liver cancer treatments offer hope to patients with this disease. If you have liver cancer, talk to your doctor about the new treatment options that are available. Liver cancer is a serious disease, and the earlier it is caught, the better the chances of successful treatment. There are many different liver cancer treatment options available, and the best course of action will depend on the stage of your cancer, your overall health, and your preferences.

The article is contributed by Dr Rajesh Shinde, Consultant Surgical Oncology, Apollo Cancer Centres, Mumbai.

