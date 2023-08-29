Live Parasitic Worm Found In Australian Woman's Brain In World-First Discovery

Recognised as a third-stage larva belonging to the Ophidascaris robertsi nematode species, this case stands as a unique event in medical history.

In the first case of its kind, Australian medical professionals found a live parasitic roundworm measuring 8 cm inside the brain of a lady who was exhibiting symptoms of memory loss and depression. Speaking to the media, neurosurgeon, Dr Hari Priya Bandi said that he pulled out an 8 cm-long parasitic roundworm from the patient's brain. "Oh my God, you wouldn't believe what I just found in this lady's brain and it's alive and wriggling," the doctor informed his colleagues and other medical professionals.

The patient, a 64-year-old woman, was reportedly first admitted to her neighbourhood hospital in late January 2021 after experiencing stomach pain and diarrhoea for three weeks, followed by a persistent dry cough, a fever, and night sweats.

The medical team concerned in the case had to proceed cautiously because this was the first instance of its kind and they believed the woman may have larvae. They used a drug that can have negative side effects to kill the larvae.

The incident has brought to light the possible risks associated with diseases and infections spreading from animals to people.

Parasite In Brain: What Happens To The Organ?

The health condition where the human brain environment is intruded by a parasite is called Parasitic diseases affecting the central nervous system (CNS). Some of the signs of this condition include seizures, and headaches. However, confusion, lack of attention to people, and surroundings, difficulty with balance, excess fluid around the brain (also called hydrocephalus) may also occur.

