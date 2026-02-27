FDA Recalls Over 55,000 Pounds Of Frozen Blueberries Due To Listeria Risk: What Should You Do Now?

The recalled was initied by the Oregon Potato Company LLC on 12 February due to risk of Listeria contamination.

FDA Recalls Over 55,000 Pounds Of Frozen Blueberries: The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced that the Oregon Potato Company LLC recalled over 55,000 pounds (approximately 25,000 kg) of frozen blueberries in four states around the country, including Canada, due to a risk of listeria contamination. The recall was initiated on 12 February 2025 and the USFDA classified it as a Class I on February 24 until further notice.

FDA Recalled Frozen Blueberries In 4 US States

According to the US public health agency, the recalled blueberries were packaged in 30-pound boxes with polyethylene liners and 1,400-pound totes. It states on its official website that Listeria monocytogenes, also known as L. monocytogenes, is a type of disease-causing bacterium that can be found in many places. Anyone who is exposed to this bacterium may develop a disease called listeriosis.

What Should You Do Now?

Listeria contamination is caused by a bacterium called Listeria monocytogenes (L. monocytogenes), which can grow in many places, including refrigerator that often lead to contamination of food. When people consume foods that are contaminated by this disease-causing bacterium, they may develop a disease called listeriosis.

Symptoms Of Listeriosis

Therefore, if you have eaten foods that has been recalled due to listeria contamination, then watch out for these symptoms to intervene with the right treatment:

Loose stools or diarrhoea Upset stomach Vomiting Fever and chills. Flu-like symptoms such as muscle aches and fatigue Diarrhoea or an upset stomach Headache Stiff neck Confusion or changes in alertness Loss of balance Seizures

According to Mayo Clinic, Listeria infection in pregnant women can be mild. But if it affects the baby, then it can be devastating. Here are some signs to look out for:

Little interest in feeding Crankiness High temperature, called fever or low temperature Vomiting Trouble breathing Little to no energy Low birth weight

Additionally, if you have any of these symptoms, such as high fever, intense headache, stiff neck, confusion and discomfort, then call your healthcare professionals at the earliest as these symptoms could be life-threatening.

