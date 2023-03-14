Lipoprotein: How This Cholesterol Carrier Can Predict Heart Disease?

Studies are showing that testing cholesterol levels alone might not be sufficient in understanding cardiovascular risk

Lipoprotein is a protein that carries cholesterol in your body. These proteins too can tell a lot about your lipid profile. High levels of this protein in the blood can increase the likelihood of plaque or blood clot formation in the arteries.

Your body needs cholesterol, a fatty substance, in optimum amounts for various bodily functions. It is known to play a role in cell health and the formation of steroid hormones. However, an excess amount of bad cholesterol in the blood can do more harm than good.

Clinically, lipoprotein or Lp(a) is an important factor while determining cardiovascular risk. It is known to cause LDL cholesterol to form plaques in arteries, thus narrowing blood vessels, resulting in blockages and an increased risk of a heart attack.

Types of lipoprotein particles

Lipoproteins are molecules that carry fat in the body including cholesterol and triglycerides. They can be of many kinds. The two more popular among them are the low-density lipoproteins (LDL) that carry cholesterol to the cholesterol-dependent parts of the body such as the adrenal glands and the gonads that further produce essential hormones. High-density lipoproteins (HDL) bring cholesterol from other tissues to the liver. They have antioxidant properties and are health protective.

High levels of LDL and VLDL (very low-density lipoproteins) cholesterol are associated with the development of atherosclerosis. In atherosclerosis, plaque builds up in the arteries, increasing the risk of heart attacks, stroke and heart disease. Some types of LDL are also more dangerous than others. Small, dense LDL particles are to cause atherosclerosis more than larger LDL particles.

Protein tests can predict heart disease more accurately

A recent study has shown that testing for a specific protein, apolipoprotein B-100 (ApoB), may be a more accurate method of predicting atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (plaque formation in arteries) risk than testing for cholesterol levels alone. This protein makes a part of Lp(a) and can prevent enzymes from dissolving blood clots which can be problematic. Lp(a) test or test for apolipoprotein is not a routine test and a doctor might only prescribe when either a person has a family history of cardiovascular disease or has elevated cholesterol levels.

