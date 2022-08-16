Link Between Abortion And Women’s Mental Health Is A Myth, Says Experts

Denying Abortion To Women Can Affect Their Mental Health

'Getting an abortion may have mental health consequences for women', myth debunked by experts.

A lot of stigmas are still attached to the word 'abortion' in many countries. Among the stigmas which are widely known and believed by people, there is one particular link drawn between getting an abortion and a woman's mental condition. It is said that having an abortion may have catastrophic effects on a woman's mental health. But experts have repeated again and again that the basis of this claim is absolutely unfounded and untrue. It is nothing but misinformation being spread to not let women abort their child. This has especially been happening in light of the new abortion laws in the United States. Many women claim that clinics have told them this myth about abortion and mental health. According to the myth, getting an abortion could possibly lead to depression, suicidal thoughts, substance abuse in women.

What Is The Reality?

Research conducted for decades have proven that among the women who have undergone abortion, majority of them feel that it was the right decision and none of them regret it. This research was conducted by the leader of the 2008 American Psychological Association task force exploring the science on abortion and mental health.

According to the research findings, if mental health could be a serious consequence of abortion, it would not be any different from women who were forcefully made to continue with unplanned pregnancy. Forceful abortion could have mental health impacts but women who have decided on their own to terminate their pregnancy were cleared from any mental health impacts. Among the participants of the study who were interviewed every six months for five years, 99 per cent of the women said that they do not regret their decision to abort. The feeling of relief was the one prominent emotion among them.

TRENDING NOW

Denial Of Abortion To Women Could Lead To Mental Health Problems

Contrary to what people believe, experts have confirmed that women who were denied an abortion experience serious mental health issues which could also affect the child both before and after birth.

Experiencing significant anxiety and stress is one of the major consequences. When a woman is going through a pregnancy that she did not plan there are many other factors that come into play like, not being happy about who the father of the child is, having to think of finances and the child's future, not being ready to be a mother. All these can build up and affect the mother of the child.

Another study claims that women who are denied an abortion are more likely to develop physical health issued during childbirth. The process of childbirth is riskier than abortion. A woman with physical problems could lose their child or could also die due to complications.

Forced childbirth could lead to poverty, economic hardships and challenges like meeting basic living needs. All of these could impact mental health conditions.

Some women avail the option of abortion to run away from abusive partners or husbands. Denying them this right would only worsen their physical and mental health including risk of life.

Denying women the right to abort could also affect their existing children especially if they are below five years. It would become less likely for these children to meet the developmental milestones or they might not bond well with their mother or they could end up living in poverty.

The opportunity to abortion is given so that women can take care of their physical and mental health as they are a priority. Without it, both are at peril.

RECOMMENDED STORIES