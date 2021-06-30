Food is one of the most modifiable factors that help regulate gut microbiota – where a population of bacteria live in the intestines. And what you eat is important to maintain a healthy gut and keep diseases at bay. Studies have shown that eating too much sugar or foods rich in fat can be bad for your health. This is what experts have termed a Western diet. A study published in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology has found that eating a diet high in sugar and fat causes an imbalance in the gut's microbial flora which can lead to inflammatory