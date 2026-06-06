Light therapy may reduce depression and improve sleep quality, study finds

New research suggests light therapy may help ease depression symptoms and improve sleep quality by supporting the body's natural sleep-wake cycle.

Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : June 6, 2026 8:55 AM IST

Light therapy (Image AI Generated)

Recent studies have suggested that people who suffer from depression can benefit from using light therapy, as it can also help fight depression symptoms and improve sleep quality, in addition to its traditional use in the treatment of seasonal affective disorder (SAD). According to experts, exposure to intense light during certain parts of the day could benefit the body's internal clock, mood and well being.

What is light therapy?

Light therapy is the placement of the individual(s) near a special light box emitting strong light, just like natural sunlight. The treatment generally takes place in the morning and lasts for 20 30 minutes. Light therapy boxes do not contain the harmful ultra-violet (UV) rays that are present in tanning (UV) lamps, and used properly, can be used regularly.

Even back in the times before Facebook and Twitter, doctors have been prescribing light therapy for individuals that have mood shifts during the shorter days of the winter. But fresh research indicates its advantages might be more far-reaching, perhaps going beyond seasonal depression.

Study finds benefits for depression and sleep

A recent study published in the journal General Hospital Psychiatry in 2026 stated that the scientists discovered use of bright light several times a week could lead to potentially significant decreases in depressive behaviors along with improvements in sleep quality. Those who received light therapy reported significantly more improvement in their mood, energy and sleep compared to those who did not.

The results indicate light therapy could be beneficial for regulating circadian rhythms, or the body's internal clock. Disruption of this internal clock can make individuals feel tired, depressed and out of sleep. Exposing subjects to bright light can help to re-establish this rhythm, resulting in improved sleep and emotional wellbeing.

Who may benefit?

Light therapy could be beneficial for individuals with seasonal affective disorder, depression, sleep disorders, shift-work sleep disorder, and for individuals who spend most of their time indoors. It also may help people with mild to moderate depression symptoms, although others say it can also be used for this purpose.

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It is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical diagnoses or treatment for acute (severe) depression. Do not begin a different treatment if a person has any current mental health condition, unless they first get advice from their health care provider.

Are there any side effects?

Although in general safe, there might be some side effects of light therapy such as headache, eye strain, nausea or irritability. They generally get better if the length of time or distance from the light is changed.

Experts recommend using a light therapy box that is clinically approved and according to the manufacturer. Most time is spent at morning; it may be troublesome sleeping with evening exposure for some.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. Individuals experiencing depression, sleep disorders, or other mental health concerns should consult a qualified healthcare professional.