Lifestyle diseases in young adults: Why diabetes, high bp, heart disease and fatty liver are rising in 20s and 30s

More young Indians in their 20s and 30s are facing chronic health problems. Know the lifestyle factors driving this worrying trend.

Medically Verified By: Dr. Aravind Badiger

Lifestyle diseases in young adults

Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, cardiovascular diseases, and fatty liver were typically related to the middle age or old age population in the past. The present scenario in India is worrying because there is a trend where young individuals in the age group of 20s and 30s are becoming victims of those diseases that used to develop during their fifth or sixth decade of life.

India has the most burden of NCDs worldwide because it accounts for most deaths in the country. The problem becomes even more critical due to the development of those diseases in younger individuals because chronic complications are inevitable.

Why are lifestyle diseases appearing early?

According to Dr Aravind Badiger, Technical Director, BDR Pharmaceuticals International Pvt Ltd, "Some of the related aspects contributing to this phenomenon include the following: urbanization has completely transformed the life and behavior of individuals. Young professionals are now working long hours in offices, spending more time sitting, sleeping in an irregular schedule and have unhealthy screen time. On the other hand, physical activity has greatly reduced, as individuals prioritize their work rather than engaging in exercises."

"The dieting aspect has also changed. Eating processed foods, beverages with sugar, refined carbohydrates and fats has become a norm among individuals. Although such types of food are readily available, eating them consistently results in weight gain, insulin resistance and metabolic disorders. Obesity is a leading factor predicting the development of diabetes and cardiovascular diseases," the doctor added.

Stress, poor sleep and genetics: Dangerous combination

The second factor that cannot be overlooked is stress. Stressful environment at work, financial problems, extensive use of media and lack of balance between work and life lead to a constant secretion of high stress hormones like cortisol. Chronic stress might increase blood pressure, disturb glucose metabolism, cause inflammation and have negative impact on the health of cardiovascular system. Many people also compensate for stress with poor habits such as overeating, smoking, drinking, and poor sleep habits.

Getting fewer than seven hours of sleep per day affects the levels of hormones, raises appetite, lowers the levels of insulin sensitivity, and raises blood pressure. In combination with a sedentary way of life, poor sleep sets up a metabolic pattern that contributes to the development of chronic illnesses.

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Warning signs young adults should not ignore

There are a number of young people who are convinced that since they are still too young to suffer from these conditions, there is no need to pay attention to any of these symptoms. Fatigue, frequent urination, unexplained weight loss or gain, hypertension, breathlessness while performing physical exercises or enlargement of waist circumference are regarded as consequences of busy lifestyle and not symptoms of any disorders. The problem with this attitude is that it just keeps all the damage invisible till the moment it starts to affect heart, kidneys, vision and blood vessels.

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