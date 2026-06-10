Lifestyle diseases and cancer: Expert explains hidden link between obesity, diabetes and rising cancer risk

Know how obesity, diabetes, and other lifestyle diseases may increase cancer risk, and why experts say healthy habits play a key role in prevention.

Written By: Muskan Gupta | Updated : June 10, 2026 2:14 PM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr. Chinnababu Sunkavalli

Lifestyle diseases (Image AI Generated)

Lifestyle diseases like obesity and diabetes have become really common over the few decades. At the time cancer cases are going up all around the world. What a lot of people do not know is that these health issues are often connected to each other. Experts are warning us that the same habits that cause lifestyle diseases can also increase the risk of getting types of cancer.

How unhealthy habits increase disease risk?

According to Dr. Chinnababu Sunkavalli, Robotic Surgical Oncologist, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, "Lifestyle diseases happen because of the habits we do every day. Eating poorly not exercising, smoking drinking much alcohol not sleeping enough and being stressed all the time are some of the main reasons we get these diseases. Sadly these habits do not just hurt our heart or blood sugar levels. They can also make it easier for cancer to develop in our body."

"One of the connections between lifestyle diseases and cancer is obesity. Having much fat in our body can cause inflammation change our hormones and make us resistant to insulin. These changes can increase the risk of getting cancers like breast cancer, colorectal cancer, liver cancer, pancreatic cancer and endometrial cancer. Studies have shown that keeping a weight can really lower the risk of getting many cancers and other chronic diseases like lifestyle diseases," the doctor added.

Diabetes and cancer risk

Diabetes is another condition that is closely linked to the risk of cancer. People with type 2 diabetes often have levels of insulin and blood sugar in their body. High insulin levels can help abnormal cells grow, which can turn into cancer. Research says that diabetes may increase the risk of liver cancer, pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer and breast cancer.

Why physical activity matters?

Not exercising is another thing that connects lifestyle diseases and cancer. Regular exercise helps keep our hormones in check makes our immune system stronger helps us keep a weight and reduces inflammation. People who do not move around much may have a risk of getting both chronic illnesses and certain cancers.

Smoking and alcohol increase the danger

Smoking and drinking much alcohol also make the connection between lifestyle diseases and cancer stronger. Using tobacco is a leading cause of cancers, including lung cancer, throat cancer and bladder cancer and it also contributes to heart disease. Similarly drinking much alcohol can increase the risk of liver cancer, breast cancer and colorectal cancer.

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As researchers keep studying these connections one thing is becoming clear: lifestyle diseases and cancer are not issues. They often have the causes, which makes healthy living one of the most powerful tools, for preventing disease and staying healthy and free from lifestyle diseases.

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