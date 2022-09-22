Life-Threatening Blood Clots In Arteries For 49 Weeks Post-COVID Recovery: New Study Reveals Ever Lasting Impact of SARS-CoV-2

A COVID-19-infected patient can take up to 10-15 days to recover fully from a mild infection caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. However, this can vary from individual to individual. In the latest study, experts have stated that even mild cases of the virus infection can suffer from long-lasting symptoms, also known as long-COVID. A study conducted in the UK, published recently in the journal Circulation, found that the infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus reportedly increases the risk of potentially life-threatening blood clots among the recovered patients for at least 49 weeks. The experts further warned that these patients are also 21 times more likely to experience a heart attack or a stroke, conditions, all of which are mainly caused by blood clots in arteries.

The researchers also found that COVID recovered patients were 33 times more likely to develop life-threatening blood clots in their veins, and after 4 weeks, 8 times more likely. The experts added that a higher risk of blood clots after COVID-19 remained from week 26 to week 29, and the likelihood of blood clots developing had dropped to 1.3 times in arteries and 1.8 times in veins.

Speaking to the media, Jonathan Sterne, who co-led the study said, "We are reassured that the risk drops quite quickly , particularly for heart attacks and strokes but the finding that it remains elevated for some time highlights the longer-term effects of Covid-19 that we are only beginning to understand."

Symptoms of Blood Clotting

There are some symptoms that one should be aware of when recovering from COVID-19 infection. The reason behind this lies in the fact that COVID infection not only affects the respiratory system of the body but it also enters other organs and wreaks havoc there. Some of the organs which get affected the most are - the heart, liver, brain, etc. Take a look at some of the warning symptoms of blood clotting in the arteries:

Unexplained swelling. This mainly happens at the exact spot where the blood clot has formed. It can be a particular part of the leg or arm. Change in skin colour. One who has blood clotting can notice a blue or red tinge of skin colour. Unbearable pain Difficulty in breathing Pain in the lower leg Swollen and painful veins.