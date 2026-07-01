Life of a doctor inside the ICU: What it's really like to work in the intensive care unit

Life Inside the ICU: Behind every life saved is a doctor battling time, pressure, and emotion. This Doctor's Day, take a closer look at a day in the life of an ICU doctor.

Life of a doctor inside the ICU: What it's really like to work in the intensive care unit

Life Inside the ICU: The intensive care unit (ICU) is where every second counts. Behind its doors, doctors work tirelessly to care for critically ill patients, making life-saving decisions under immense pressure while also supporting anxious families through some of their most difficult moments. Their days are marked by long hours, emotional challenges, teamwork, and an unwavering commitment to giving patients the best possible chance at recovery.

A Day In The Life of An ICU Doctor

On the occasion of National Doctor's Day, we spoke to Dr. Pankaj Agarwal, Director of Neurology, Stroke and Neurocritical care at Gleneagles Hospital Parel, Mumbai, to understand what life feels and looks like for a Neurologist inside the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) - the room that never sleeps.

"As a Neurologist, a day in the Neuro ICU is tough for us. We not only have to handle patients, but also their emotional relatives who constantly want assurance and are seeking answers. They have numerous questions for us and are naturally worried about their loved ones. They might compromise their own sleep, food, and daily routines just to take care of their loved ones," noted Dr Agarwal.

He further revealed that a typical day for an ICU-posted neurologist tends to involve quick and precise clinical decision-making at multiple time points, with constant vigilance and care for the patients.

"We are committed to providing care for those fighting stroke, brain injury, seizures, brain swelling, meningitis, encephalitis, and Guillain-Barr Syndrome (GBS) and other such potentially life-threatening neurological conditions that need continuous monitoring and close coordination with neurosurgeons, nurses, physiotherapists, and critical care specialists. We try to do what we can to prevent complications, protect brain function, and help patients recover as quickly as possible," Dr Agarwal said.

He also highlighted that even small improvements clinically matter a lot to him. So when a patient regains consciousness for eg, starts moving a limb, or is stable enough to leave the ICU, it is very heartening for the doctors to see. Dr Agarwal stated that his team puts in a lot of effort to make sure that the patients return to their normal lives safely and become independent again.

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'Even Small Improvements Make Us Happy - For Us, Our Patients Are Everything '

Speaking to TheHealthSite.com, Dr Roy Patankar, Director, Gastrointestinal Surgeon, Laparoscopic Surgeon, and Digestive Endoscopist, Zen Multispeciality Hospital, Chembur, said that a day in the life of an ICU doctor is all about responsibilities, dedication to save the patient, and demanding too.

He explained that patients admitted to the ICU are critical and need close monitoring. Hence, quick decisions are needed to save their lives. Many people battling chronic problems such as severe gastrointestinal bleeding, acute liver failure, intestinal perforation, and acute pancreatitis are admitted to the ICU and need immediate medical attention. The expert needs to work closely with nurses, respiratory therapists, and other specialists to provide the best possible care.

"There are long hours, emotional moments, and many challenges for the doctors, too. The goal is to make sure that the patient tends to get healthy and leads a life that he/she has dreamt of. As doctors, we strive to improve the patient's well-being and are committed to supporting the patient at every step during the course of treatment," said Dr Patankar.

He further explained that the biggest reward for doctors inside the ICU is to see the critically ill patient recover and return home is the greatest reward.

"Every day in the ICU reminds the doctor that compassion, teamwork, and timely action can help to save lives. The journey of the doctor is not at all easy, but seeing patients happy again makes it worth the sacrifice," Dr Patankar concluded.

With this we salute all the doctors irrespective of where they are posted. After god it's them who spend their whole life is ensuring that the patients are living happily with healthily. Happy National Doctor's Day.

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