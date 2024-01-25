Life Expectancy Gap Of Men And Women Across The Globe Is Declining: Report

A report revealed that wealthy countries have witnessed an increase in average longevity whereas the life expectancy of people in underdeveloped nations are still poor.

Previous researches and studies conducted on longevity claimed that women can outlive men but a new study however, says otherwise. Traditionally too women are supposed to live longer than men. But in this day and age, this is no longer the fact. A recent report published in the Journal The New Scientist revealed that on an average, people have lived longer than they should have. Moreover, for countries which are wealthy and well off, they might live even longer than expected. experts predict that this trend could keep growing globally. But, most of it depends on the economy and infrastructure of a country.

Factors that may be influencing life expectancy are:

Behaviour and lifestyle habits of humans Biology and genetic components Environmental factors A country's wealth

Typically women liver longer than men. This has been the conclusion of every study conducted on longevity and life expectancy. But, the above mentioned factors are changing things currently. Researchers concluded these findings after observing and studying the mortality data of countries from 1990 to and 2010. They concluded:

The life expectancy rate can be determined by diving countries into five categories. First category is made up of countries with highest incomes like Australia, Japan, the US, the UK and Western Europe. Experts predict that these countries will have high life expectancies in the future. But countries like Rwanda and Uganda and others with poor economy may have low life expectancies.

Comparison Of Life Expectancy Between Men And Women

Experts compared the life expectancy gap between men and women in not so wealthy countries like that of Rwanda and Uganda. They observed the greatest jump in the year 2010. The life expectancy of men increased from 30.85 years in 1990 to 45.22 years in 2010. There was a 14.37 year jump.

On the other hand, women's life expectancy increased for only 0.94 years. It increased from 50.37 to 51.31 years. Experts conclude from this study that, men's life expectancy in increasing at a higher rate than women and this is narrowing the gap which was once wide.