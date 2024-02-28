Let's Understand The Impact Of Metabolic Disorders On Health

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- AYUSH
- THS Health Summit
- Beauty
- Healthy Relationships
- Photos
- Web Stories
- Women's Health
- Parenting
- Home remedies
-
The country's proportion of infectious diseases - illnesses that spread through contact - is estimated to be lower than non-communicable diseases. About one-tenth of the country's population is suffering from diabetes, 35 per cent suffer from hypertension, and about 28 per cent have high cholesterol levels. The World Health Organization (WHO) posits that lifestyle diseases will cost India over USD 6 trillion by 2030, not to mention the deterioration in quality of life after having an NCD. What is even more concerning is the fact that while the onset of NCDs in developed countries is typically 55 years+, in India, the onset happens almost a decade earlier - at age 45 years+.
In such a scenario, where a considerable proportion of the population already has the propensity to develop a lifestyle-induced NCD, it is essential to discuss the new metabolic abnormality cluster on the block - metabolic syndrome. Metabolic syndrome or Syndrome X refers to the co-occurrence of several metabolic abnormalities that are also known as cardiovascular risk factors and leading causes of Type 2 diabetes. Development of diabetes mellitus five-fold and that of cardiovascular disease two-fold over the next 5-10 years.
It is imperative that this 'hidden volcano' needs to be stopped in its tracks before it can do further damage. This will require healthcare professionals to be vigilant about the developing signs of metabolic syndrome before they manifest.
(This article has been verified by Dr Anurag Bansal, Technical Director, Agilus Diagnostics Ltd.)
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information