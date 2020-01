Today India celebrates World Leprosy Day. Usually, this day is reserved for the last Sunday of January when countries across the world tries to spread awareness of this deadly and ancient disease. India celebrates this on January 30 to mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, who worked tirelessly for leprosy patients. Let us look at a few yoga asanas that are beneficial for leprosy patients.

Gomukhasana

This yoga asana flexes the back and improves flexibility. It also boosts kidney health. Perform this first thing in the morning. Benefits are more if your stomach and bowel is empty. Sit erect on the ground and stretch your legs out in front of you. Now gently fold your left leg under your right buttock and fold your right leg and keep it on your left thigh. Keep your knees together. Fold your left arm and put it behind your back. Take your right arm over your right shoulder and reach for your left hand. Keep your torso erect, chest out and lean back a little. Breathe normally and hold this pose for as long as you are comfortable.

Veerasana

This yoga asana boosts energy levels, reduces fats and strengthens the lower back, pelvis and legs. Stand straight. Extend the left leg forward as much as you can. Bend the left knee at a 90 degree angle and put your hands on the knee, palms joined together and exhale. Then raise the joined hands up over the head and let your neck fall back so that you look at the ceiling. Do this while inhaling deeply. Arch your spine backwards. Maintain this position for a few seconds.

Siddhasana

This yoga asana improves posture, lengthens spine and open the hips, chest and shoulders. It also improves flexibility in your hips and groin/inner thigh muscles. Sit on the floor with your legs straight out in front of you. Keep your hands by your side. Bend your left knee and bring your left heel close to your body by your groin area. Bend your right knee and move it to the front of the left ankle. Breath in deeply. Now exhale and lift your right foot and place it just above your left ankle. Bring your right heel into your groin area. The toes of your right foot must go into the space between the left calf muscles. Place your hands on the knees with palms down. Your knees must touch the floor. Look straight and hold this position for some time.