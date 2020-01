Leprosy is one of the most misunderstood disease in the world. There are many myths and misconceptions surrounding it. That is why patients of this disease are sometimes shunned by friends and relatives. This adds unbearable trauma to a patient. But thankfully, this attitude is changing in recent times. In fact, this is one of the main reasons why many patients hide their symptoms and do not seek timely treatment. This is unfortunate because leprosy is an easily curable condition provided you get proper treatment. Therefore, it is necessary to know the facts about this disease. This prevents misinformation too. On this World Leprosy Day, let us take a look at a few facts about this disease.

Leprosy is an ancient disease

In fact, this is one of the oldest diseases in the world and is also mentioned in the Bible. It is also the most stigmatised diseases the world has ever known. over. This is a somewhat infectious condition that strikes the nervous system. It is characterised by numbness and a loss of sensation.

It is a bacterial infection

You get this disease if you come in contact with a rod-shaped bacterium called Mycobacterium leprae. However, almost 95 per cent of the population of the world is immune to this bacterium.

It is not highly contagious

Transmission of leprosy is via droplets from the nose and mouth. But your chances of infection goes up only if you have repeated and close contact with an infected person. The risk also goes up if the infected person is not undergoing any treatment for the condition.

The symptoms may vary from person to person

While one may experience loss of sensation and numbness, another person may complain of blurry vision and general weakness. Sometimes a path of skin devoid of hair or sweat is a sign of leprosy.

It is an easily curable condition

Leprosy is a curable condition. Doctors follow the multi-drug therapy. This is a combination of three drugs, i.e. clofazimine, rifampicin and dapsone. These drugs are administered over a period of 6-24 months.