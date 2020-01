Every year, the world celebrates January 30 as World Leprosy Day. First initiated in 1952 by French humanitarian Raoul Follereau as a tribute to the life of Mahatma Gandhi, this day has seen been marked by events and programmes that seek to create awareness about this misunderstood disease. Mahatma Gandhi, during his time, worked tirelessly to give relief to leprosy patients. In India, Worls Leprosy Day is celebrated on January 30, the day the Mahatma was assassinated.

Leprosy is an ancient disease that damages the nervous system. It affects the peripheral nerves, mucosal surfaces of the upper respiratory tract and the eyes too. This condition is also known as Hansen’s disease. The World Health Organisation says that this is a chronic infectious disease. The Mycobacterium leprae is behind this condition. It can affect anyone and at any time. Prompt and early treatment is necessary to prevent complications like disfigurement. It can be easily cured with antibiotics.

Symptoms of leprosy

Common symptoms of this condition are skin lesion with sensory loss. Sometimes, there is thickening of nerves too. Leprosy is a disease that develops slowly. This is why, at times, people are unable to read the warning signs. By the time they realise and seek treatment, they may have a full-blown case of leprosy. The symptoms are too subtle to identify initially. Another thing about leprosy symptoms is that it is very similar to symptoms of other diseases like syphilis, tetanus and leptospirosis.

Numbness and loss of sensation in a certain area is one of the first symptoms that a person notice. This may be accompanied by a pins and needles sensation. Severe to dull joints pain and sudden weight loss is also very common in leprosy. As the disease progresses, a patient may experience nerve injury, rashes, hair loss and ulcers. There may be eye damage due to dryness and reduced blinking. In later stages as the disease progresses, there may be severe ulcerations in skin, loss of digits and facial disfigurement.

This is a curable condition. A doctor will prescribe antibiotics. However, treatment may go on for a long time. Sometimes, it may be as long as two years.