World Leprosy Day is on January 30. World Leprosy Day is celebrated every year on the last Sunday of January. But in India, it is celebrated on January 30, which is the day Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated in 1948. French humanitarian Raoul Follereau chose this day in 1954 as a tribute to the life of Mahatma Gandhi, who worked tirelessly to give relief to leprosy patients during his lifetime. This day is dedicated to raising global awareness of this deadly and ancient disease. This day also seeks to call attention to the fact that it can be prevented, treated and cured.

About leprosy

Leprosy is a contagious progressive disease that damages the skin and nervous system. It also affects the peripheral nerves, mucosal surfaces of the upper respiratory tract and the eyes. Another name for this condition is Hansen’s disease. According to the World Health Organisation, this is a chronic infectious disease caused by Mycobacterium leprae. It is not age specific and can strike anybody irrespective of age or gender. Early treatment is essential to prevent disfigurement and it is easily curable with proper medication. Common symptoms are skin lesion with definite sensory loss, with or without thickened nerves.

Risk factors

People living in leprosy endemic areas, like India, China, Japan, Nepal and Egypt to name a few, are at greater risk. Sometimes, genetic mutations that weaken the immune system may also make you more prone to leprosy.

Symptoms of leprosy

This is a slowly-developing disease and symptoms may sometimes be too subtle to identify. Moreover, some of the symptoms may be similar to other diseases like syphilis, tetanus and leptospirosis. Usually, numbness and loss of sensation in a certain area is one of the first symptoms as is a pins and needles sensation. There may be pain in the joints and you may experience unexplained weight loss. Nerve injury, rashes, hair loss and ulcers are common. There may be eye damage duet to dryness and reduced blinking. As the disease progresses, it may cause ulcerations in skin, loss of digits and facial disfigurement.

Treatment options

Antibiotics are widely used in the treatment of leprosy. Sometimes, steroid medications are also used to give relief from pain and acute inflammation. Surgery may also be an option sometimes.