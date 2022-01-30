World Leprosy Day 2022: India On Track To Achieve Zero Leprosy Cases By 2030

Complications arises due to nerve involvement like insensitivity to touch, pain and heat. Disfigurement may occur but it is neither inevitable nor untreatable.

Leprosy, almost exclusively a disease of the developing world, is subject to many myths and stigma. But the situation in India is improving due to better awareness.

Leprosy, also known as Hansen's disease, is a mildly infectious disease caused by the Mycobacterium leprae. The bacteria affect the skin, peripheral nerves, and the eyes and if left untreated can cause severe disabilities and blindness. Globally, there were 1,27,558 new leprosy cases detected globally in 2020-21, according to official figures from 139 countries from the 6 WHO Regions, out of which approximately 60 per cent of cases account from India.

Leprosy was a disease with lot of social stigma attached. People used to say due to 'bad karmas' someone is suffering from leprosy. Later we came to know it just a disease like any other diseases. Leprosy is almost exclusively a disease of the developing world, affecting areas of Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Pacific. More than 80 per cent of cases occur in few countries like India, Myanmar, China, Indonesia, Brazil, Nigeria, Madagascar and Nepal.

The scene in India

The scenario has changed now in India. According to Dr. Shweta S. Sonawane, Consultant Molecular Biologist, Apollo Diagnostics, "In India, we have less than 100 thousand cases per year now. Cases are decreasing due to increased awareness, improved hygiene and of course due to advanced medical facilities." You can catch infection only if you come into close and repeated contact with mouth and nose droplets from someone with untreated leprosy. Close physical contact is necessary for transmission. It is not spread by casual physical contact with infected person like shaking hands, hugging or sitting next to them.

Proper awareness is key to eradication of leprosy

She goes on to say that some complications may arise if you receive no proper treatment. Complications arises due to nerve involvement like insensitivity to touch, pain and heat. Disfigurement may occur but it is neither inevitable nor untreatable. According to Dr Sonawane, "It is important to train patients on self-care as the primary means to prevent disability which includes teaching them to look themselves over daily for ulcers or wounds and care for them properly." She also gives us a few tips

Avoid plastic footwear or gloves, cover wounds with clean bandages and look after them well.

Protect hands and feet from injury.

Be aware of signs of neuropathy.

Apply moisturizer on skin to prevent dryness, seek treatment of eye infection at the earliest to preserve vision.

Long term treatment is the main problem for patient compliance (may require treatment for 6 months to 2 years).

The main symptom of leprosy is disfiguring skin sores, lumps that don't go away after several weeks or months. Nerve damage can lead to loss of feeling in the arms and legs and muscle weakness.

Leprosy Control Project leads in creating awareness

In India, intense efforts have been made to eradicate this disease and the vision is to totally eliminate the disease by 2030. Many organisations and groups have come forward to help the government in this endeavour, namely the Rotary Club of Delhi South (RCDS), Lepra Society of India, Lepra UK and Assets Care and Reconstruction Enterprise Ltd (ACRE) and partner Rotary Clubs, who have all worked towards alleviating the burden of leprosy in India.

Since its inception in 2019, the Leprosy Control Project, has benefitted more than 1600 leprosy patients and their families, trained around 200 healthcare workers, and supported the treatment and rehabilitation of more than 600 leprosy patients in Delhi NCR. The project takes a five-step approach to tackle leprosy: create awareness, training to capacitate healthcare workers, active case finding, treatment and palliative care of patients, and rehabilitation and reintegration into society. The pilot in Delhi NCR will enable a 'lift and shift model' to be implemented in rest of India with no need for a learning curve.

Creating awareness, doing away with misinformation

As Mr Pradeep Bahri, CEO Rotary Club Alliance for Leprosy Control said, "We have realized that there is a lot of misinformation regarding leprosy, particularly with respect to its perceived incurability, which results in the exclusion of patients from organized society, making their plight even more deplorable. It is of immense importance that the right information reaches the public. We aim to develop this understanding among the changemakers of tomorrow and create awareness among them from an early age and prevent prejudice." Mr. Mohd Shariq Malik, Head, Corporate Social Responsibility, Assets Care and Reconstruction Enterprise Ltd (ACRE), who is collaborating on this project with Rotary, said, "It's a privilege and an honour to be partnering with the Rotary Club of Delhi South and the LEPRA Society, for a second consecutive year, in tackling an issue of national importance. Our combined efforts are focused on strengthening the existing healthcare infrastructure so that it can identify, diagnose, and treat patients in a timely manner."

