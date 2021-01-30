Leprosy is one disease that has numerous myths associated with it. Patients of this disease are also victims of social stigma attached. Even today many people believe that it is the result of bad deeds in a past life or ‘bad karmas’. This is unfortunate because Leprosy is a disease just like any other and it requires timely and proper medical treatment. As we get ready to observe World Leprosy Day tomorrow it is necessary to highlight a few facts related to this much-misunderstood disease. Every year countries across the world observe World Leprosy Day on the last Sunday of