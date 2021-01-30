Leprosy is one disease that has numerous myths associated with it. Patients of this disease are also victims of social stigma attached. Even today, many people believe that it is the result of bad deeds in a past life or ‘bad karmas’. This is unfortunate because Leprosy is a disease just like any other and it requires timely and proper medical treatment. As we get ready to observe World Leprosy Day tomorrow, it is necessary to highlight a few facts related to this much-misunderstood disease. Every year, countries across the world observe World Leprosy Day on the last Sunday of January. The aim of this day is to increase public awareness of leprosy or Hansen’s Disease. The French humanitarian Raoul Follereau chose this day as a tribute to the life of Mahatma Gandhi who had compassion for leprosy patients. Also Read - World Leprosy Day: Top X facts about this disease

A disease of poor countries

Leprosy or Hansen's Disease is almost exclusively a disease of the developing world, affecting areas of Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Pacific. More than 80 per cent of cases occur in countries like India, Myanmar, China, Indonesia, Brazil, Nigeria, Madagascar and Nepal. But fortunately, the scenario is gradually undergoing a change. In India today, we have less than 100 thousand cases per year. This decrease can be attributed to an increase in awareness, improved hygiene and, of course, due to advanced medical facilities. But still, on this World Leprosy Day, it is imperative to point out that there are still some 200,000 new cases of leprosy diagnosed globally every year and millions of people have to still live with some form of disability as a result of leprosy.

Close contact can lead to transmission

You can catch infection only if you come into close and repeated contact with oral and nasal droplets from someone with untreated leprosy. Close physical contact is necessary for transmission. It is not spread by casual physical contact with infected person like shaking hands, hugging or sitting next to them.

Symptoms to look out for

The main symptom of leprosy is disfiguring skin sores, lumps that don't go away after several weeks or months. Nerve damage can lead to loss of feeling in the arms and legs and muscle weakness. Leprosy is mainly of two types – tuberculoid and lepromatous. The former is a mild and less contagious form of leprosy and patients with this type have only one or few patches of flat, pale colored skin lesions. The affected areas of skin may feel numb because of nerve damage underneath. Lepromatous leprosy is more severe, and it causes widespread skin bumps and rashes, numbness and muscle weakness.

Skin biopsy can help in diagnosis

For diagnosis of this disease, a doctor does a skin biopsy, which helps detect the presence of bacteria, whether they are live or dead, type of leprosy and even response to treatment. You may have to undergo a lepromin skin test to diagnose which type of leprosy you have. For this test, a doctor will inject a small amount of inactive leprosy causing bacteria just underneath the skin of your forearm. They will check the spot 3 days later and again after 28 days. If you do have a reaction you may have tuberculoid or borderline leprosy.

Timely treatment essential for quality life

Some complications may arise if you receive no proper treatment. Complications occur due to nerve involvement like insensitivity to touch, pain and heat. Disfigurement may occur but it is neither inevitable nor untreatable. Complications can be prevented.

A few precautions that patients must definitely take

It is important to train patients on self-care as the primary means to prevent disability, which includes teaching them to look themselves over daily for ulcers or wounds and care for them properly. Avoid plastic footwear or gloves, cover wounds with clean bandages and look after them well. Protect hands and feet from injury. Be aware of signs of neuropathy. Apply moisturizer on skin to prevent dryness, seek treatment of eye infection at the earliest to preserve vision. Long term treatment, which can take 6 months to 2 years, is the main problem for patient compliance.

(This article is authored by Dr. Shweta S. Sonawane, Consultant Molecular Biologist, Apollo Diagnostics)