Despite it being officially declared that leprosy is no longer a public health problem way back in 2005, India is still home to 60 per cent of the global burden of leprosy according to the estimates of World Health Organisation (WHO). Unfortunately, India suffers the most from leprosy compared to the rest of the world. “This could be because leprosy is a bacterial disease that spreads to close contacts through nasal and upper respiratory tract discharge. We are likely to find more cases in the lower socio-economic strata and those residing in overcrowded slums with poor hygiene and sanitation. Nevertheless, it is only a mildly contagious condition and doesn’t spread through contact with the skin,” explains Dr Shirley Andrews G, Consultant Family Physician, Head of Preventive Health, Westminster Healthcare, Chennai.

Lack of adequate awareness about leprosy among common people is another reason why India suffers more from the burden. The disease is caused by a rod-shaped bacterium known as Mycobacterium leprae. The most common symptom is the occurrence of paled patches on skin without sensitivity. Early symptoms of leprosy hardly get detected thereby leading to late initiation of diagnosis and treatment. Leprosy affects the skin, respiratory tract and nerves, thereby causing deformities in its severe forms. This often leads to social stigma against the patients that prevent them from reaching out to appropriate treatment.

Treatment of leprosy

Although patients may get carried away or misguided to opt for alternative forms of treatment for leprosy, one must know that no alternative treatment can cure them of the condition. These therapies can only provide temporary relief from certain symptoms. Only multi-drug therapy that includes antibiotics to fight the leprosy-causing bacteria can provide complete and permanent cure by killing the bacteria.

“India may not be completely free of leprosy, but reporting of new cases have considerably increased due to campaigns such as National leprosy elimination program. This being said, care providers should be more proactive and ensure that the treatment reaches the patients before they reach out for the treatment. This will certainly reduce the burden of existing patients with the condition that need treatment,” Dr Shirley says.

Complications of leprosy

Some of the complications of leprosy include deformation of fingers and toes. They often form a claw shape by curling inward. Leprosy can also affect the eyes, making it difficult for the patient to blink, therefore causing blindness. It can also cause permanent ulcers and infections in the hands and feet which often occur when cuts, bruises and burns are ignored because the person does not feel any pain.