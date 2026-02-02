Leigh Orleans Of Hell’s Kitchen Hospitalized After Ruptured Ectopic Pregnancy: How Serious Is The Condition?

Leigh Orleans shared in an Instagram post that she had to undergo a "surprise emergency surgery" after she experienced "intense bleeding and cramping" for two weeks.

Leigh Orleans, 30, who was featured in Hell's Kitchen Season 22, underwent an emergency surgery after suffering a ruptured ectopic pregnancy. The television personality took to a social media platform to share about her health struggle on January 27.

Leigh Orleans Health Update

In an Instagram post, the 30-year-old chef revealed that she had to undergo a "surprise emergency surgery" after she experienced "intense bleeding and cramping" for two weeks. In her words, "Got a little surprise emergency surgery yesterday. For the last two weeks, I had really intense bleeding and cramping. I am perpetually afraid of going to a doctor in pain and being told nothing is wrong."

She continued, "A week ago, I finally went to a fertility specialist who told me I was likely having either a miscarriage or an ectopic pregnancy, and that we would continue monitoring my bloodwork. She said if I was ever in extreme pain that didn't go away, I needed to go to the [emergency room]."

'My Fallopian Tube Had Ruptured...Ectopic Pregnancy'

Orleans further noted that it was when the pain persisted that her husband convinced her to check herself into a hospital and discovered the real reasons behind her deteriorating health condition. Hell's Kitchen alum wrote, "But my pain would always go away. After 20 30 minutes, it would subside. So I convinced myself it was fine and would resolve on its own (and ChatGPT kept telling me I was fine and that this was normal!!! Do NOT be like me and let ChatGPT make your health decisions)...Ultrasounds showed severe internal bleeding that had filled my pelvis almost up to my liver, and my fallopian tube had ruptured from an ectopic pregnancy."

Sharing more updates about her progress, the 30-year-old light-heartedly shared, "I am so grateful for the doctors who quickly saved my life. I did lose a fallopian tube, but I still have one strong one left (just like my thyroid, lol)." She also offered advice to others who may be sailing in the same boat as her. Orleans wrote, "The point is this: don't be stubborn like I was. If you have unexplained pain or unexplained bleeding, go to the emergency room. The pain may subside, but you cannot feel internal bleeding. You don't know what's going on without getting help and AI is not a doctor (I very much needed that wake-up call)."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leigh Orleans (@_chefleigh)

What Is Ectopic Pregnancy?

An ectopic pregnancy is a pregnancy that often happens in a fallopian tube. According to the Cleveland Clinic, a pregnancy can't continue if they're ectopic because only your uterus is meant to carry a pregnancy. Mayo Clinic also notes that the fertilized egg attached to the lining of the uterus may cause life-threatening bleeding if left untreated.

Some of the most common signs of ectopic pregnancy include light vaginal bleeding and pelvic pain, but your specific symptoms depend on where the blood collects and which nerves are irritated. "If the fertilized egg continues to grow in the fallopian tube, it can cause the tube to rupture," Mayo Clinic states. "Heavy bleeding inside the abdomen is likely. Symptoms of this life-threatening event include extreme lightheadedness, fainting and shock."