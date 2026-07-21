Legionnaires’ disease outbreak in New York: Fourth death reported on Upper East Side; what you need to know

A fourth death has been reported in New York's Upper East Side Legionnaires' disease outbreak. Learn about symptoms, transmission, risk factors, and prevention measures.

Legionnaires’ disease outbreak in New York.

The Legionnaires' disease outbreak on New York City's Upper East Side has claimed a fourth life deepening concerns among residents. As of now health authorities are closely watching the situation even as they reported that the outbreak was likely to be coming to an end.

On Monday, NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Alister Martin announced the latest fatality and offered an encouraging update while extending condolences to the family of the deceased. According to Martin, none of the new cases has had any symptoms for over a week indicating that any potential exposure source has been removed.

"A fourth person has sadly died from Legionnaires' disease on the Upper East Side. We mourn their passing, and our thoughts are with their family and loved ones," Martin wrote on social Media. He added that the city is conducting tests on all cooling towers that have tested positive for Legionella bacteria and is implementing public health measures to stop the spread of any new infections.

A fourth person has sadly died from Legionnaires' disease on the Upper East Side. We mourn their passing, and our thoughts are with their family and loved ones. Dr. Alister Martin (@NYCHealthCommr) July 20, 2026

Current outbreak situation

The New York City Department of Health has traced 76 confirmed cases to the Upper East Side cluster. Among them 4 people have died, 7 patients remain hospitalized, 53 have been discharged and 12 have recovered without being admitted to hospitals. The outbreak is believed to have started with water vapour from contaminated cooling towers with Legionella bacteria in buildings in the 10028, 10075 and 10128 ZIP codes. To take precautions authorities mandated that 76 suspected contaminated cooling towers be cleaned and disinfected immediately which officials believe has solved the source of exposure.

What is Legionnaires' disease?

Legionnaires' disease is a serious case of pneumonia which can be caused by Legionella bacteria. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that infection occurs when people inhale tiny water droplets containing the bacteria. Some common sources of spreading Legionnaires' disease include cooling towers, decorative fountains, hot tubs and complex plumbing systems.

Symptoms to watch for

Legionnaires' disease does not spread person to person which is why people with this condition should be alert for the following symptoms that typically occur within 2-10 days of exposure:

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High temperature Persistent cough Shortness of breath Muscle aches Headache Fatigue Chest pain Confusion Diarrhoea Nausea

Who are the most vulnerable?

Healthcare professionals caution that individuals who have come in contact with anyone who has influenza and have developed symptoms should seek medical help. As per the CDC anyone can develop Legionnaires' disease but individuals at a much higher risk of developing the disease include those who are:

Older adults Smokers and former smokers People with chronic lung disease Weak immune system Diabetic, kidney disease or cancer patients.

How can it be prevented?

According to a large review published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases, regular maintenance, disinfection of cooling towers and building water systems are the top three methods that prevent Legionella outbreaks. Public health experts emphasized rapid environmental investigations and timely remediation of the environment when clusters are detected.

While New York authorities say the source of the Upper East Side outbreak has probably eliminated, the incident highlights the need to ensure building water systems are kept safe and watch for early signs. If a person has recently been in this area and has symptoms of pneumonia they should get medical attention as soon as possible as early treatment can save their lives.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Seek medical care if symptoms develop.