Legionellosis, a severe form of pneumonia, has reportedly claimed 140 lives in 38 countries till now. Last year, this number was 135 in the same timeframe. This disease is caused by a bacterium known as L. pneumophila.This bacterium was first identified in the year 1977 after the outbreak of legionellosis in the US in the year 1976. Legionellosis is a severe lung infection that has been reported to affect mostly older people. Sixty to seventy per cent of this population belong to male gender, says WHO. Notably, people with a weakened immune system and chronic lung disorder, as well as smokers, are particularly more vulnerable to this condition compared to others.

SYMPTOMS OF LEGIONELLOSIS

Pneumophila bacterium has an incubation period of 2 to 10 days. Once it has developed, you will experience signs and symptoms like headache, muscle pain, chills, and high fever on the first day. By the second or third day, you will be experiencing cough, chest pain, confusion, shortness of breath, cough with blood in it, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea etc. Though, legionellosis affects your lungs it may also cause infection in other parts of your body including heart.

HOW DO THESE BACTERIA SPREAD?

Pneumophila bacteria survive in soil and water outside the four walls of your house. Inside your home, they may thrive in water systems like air conditioners, hot tubes, mist sprayers, etc. Usually, one catches this infection through microscopic water droplets containing the bacterium. During the initial days of infection, a person experiences milder illness which resembles flu.

COMPLICATIONS ASSOCIATED WITH LEGIONELLOSIS

Legionellosis is a treatable condition. If the treatment gets delayed, you may also experience other associated life-threatening conditions. These include respiratory failure, septic shock, or acute kidney failure. Notably, respiratory failure occurs in case your lungs are not able to provide enough oxygen to your body or become unable to flush out carbon dioxide from the blood. You experience septic shock when a sudden decrease in blood pressure leads to reduced blood flow to your vital organs, especially the kidneys and the brain. Your heart tries to compensate the reduced blood flow by increasing the volume of blood pumped. However, the extra pressure weakens your heart and further reduces blood flow. Acute kidney failure refers to a condition in which your kidneys become incapable to perform their function of filtering out waste material from your blood. This leads to dangerous levels of fluid and waste accumulation in your body.

DIAGNOSIS OF LEGIONELLOSIS

People with legionellosis have severe pneumonia, which can be detected by performing a chest X-ray. If the X-ray confirms pneumonia, your doctor may perform a Legionella urinary antigen test and sputum test. Sputum test is a laboratory test in which the sample of your phlegm, a liquid secreted by mucus membranes, is taken out.

LINE OF TREATMENT

For the treatment of legionellosis, your doctor will review the symptoms you are going through during the initial days of the infection and prescribe medicines accordingly. However, if the diagnosis of legionellosis gets delayed and the patient suffers from severe pneumonia, the doctor will prescribe antibiotics that can kill the bacteria causing this condition. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “About 1 out of every 10 people who gets sick with legionellosisdies will die due to complications from his illness.” Notably, there is no vaccination available for this infection till date.

HOW TO PREVENT LEGIONELLOSIS?

The preventive measures in case of legionellosis mainly include ways to minimize the growth of Legionella bacteria. In order to do that you should keep the water management system of your building or house well-maintained. This will reduce the risk of growth and spread of Legionella bacteria. Your building’s water system includes hot tubes, hot water tanks and heaters, cooling towers (structures containing water and a fan as part of the centralized air-cooling systems), large plumbing systems, decorative fountains, etc. Notably, Legionella bacteria thrive best in warm water, usually present in hot tubes. Also, if you add chlorine to your water system, the warm temperature won’t allow it to kill the germs. This is because high temperature of water makes it difficult to maintain the required levels of disinfectants in water.

FOODS FOR LEGIONELLOSIS

Food plays an important role in recovery for patients suffering from any condition. In case of legionellosis as well, if the medicines are accompanied by the right foods, the recovery will be easier and faster. Strengthening the capacity of your lungs and boosting immunity are the cornerstones of treating legionellosis. Here are some foods that you must include in your meals if you are suffering from this condition.

Citrus fruits

These fruits like oranges, kiwi, papaya, berries etc. are jam-packed with vitamin C. This vitamin will boost your immune function and rev up the capacity of your lungs in the process. Also, these fruits contain antioxidants that can fight against damages caused by foreign particles (for example, bacteria causing the disease).

Green leafy vegetables

They contain essential nutrients, phytochemicals and vitamin E. They can help you recover quickly. Phytochemicals can fight against oxidative damage caused by the foreign agents. Vitamin E will strengthen your immune function. Also, it is rich in antioxidants.

Oily fish

Being rich in omega-3 fatty acids, oily fish like salmon is good for your lungs. Omega 3 fatty acids have anti-inflammatory properties, due to which they can help prevent the aggravation of lung damage.

Probiotics

They are the quintessential protectors of your immune system. They helping your body fight against the infections effectively. Probiotics do so by increasing the number of good bacteria in your gut. These bacteria produce fatty acids like butyrate, that enhance your body’s immunity. Some of the foods that are rich in probiotics include yogurt, kefir, pickles, cheese, etc.