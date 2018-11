Flagged off in December 2014 with the aim of strengthening the existing routine immunisation programme and achieving complete immunisation coverage of at least 90% children by the end of this year, Mission Indradhanush (MI), a Government of India initiative supported by 11 ministries and departments like Ministry of Women and Child Development, Panchayati Raj, Ministry of Urban Development and more, has been a great success. This has enabled India to enhance its Universal Immunisation Program (UIP) and now covers 12 vaccines including Japanese Encephalitis vaccine, Rotavirus vaccine, PCV and Measles Rubella vaccine. According to government records, MI has received tremendous response, especially in the field of Measles Rubella vaccine, so much so that India would be presenting Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI) as a success story at the Partners’ Forum on Maternal, Neonatal and Child Health (MNCH) this year on December 12 and 13, 2018 in New Delhi. Here are stories about some pioneers from across fields who have remarkably helped in creating awareness about the benefits of immunisation against Measles-Rubella and ensured that all children from their respective districts receive vaccination at the right time.

Meet this nurse who has become the champion of MR campaign from Himachal Pradesh: 1.80 million children have been vaccinated in Himachal Pradesh alone in around 24,000 sessions across the state, all thanks to Geeta Verma, a village level health worker. Talking about her experience, Geeta said, “I enrolled in a police academy after my graduation where I met my husband and got married, following which I could not go back to the academy to continue my training. But I always wanted to serve people, so, I attended Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM) training school and was trained as an ANM and luckily got a posting in my own region where I work as an ANM in Shakardehra Sub-Health Center in Block Jhanjeli at Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh.” While working for a couple of years she realised that the children from the nomadic tribes who climb up the hills in search of green grass for their cattle every rainy season were not covered under the government’s MR vaccine campaign.

“In order to provide these children with the required vaccines, I collected my vaccine carrier and other necessary medicines and equipment and headed out to reach the, along with a team of my ASHA workers. It rained heavily as we climbed up the treacherous terrain. I borrowed a motorcycle from one of my relatives and drove to the settlement where we vaccinated 45 eligible children with the life- saving MR vaccine, protecting them from the deadly measles and rubella disease,” she said.

This Haryana-based government school teacher turned out to be a saviour against measles-rubella: Haryana is the 19th state in the country to launch the ongoing MR vaccine campaign covering 7.33 million children out of 7.89 million of them in the state for which Harris, a government school teacher from the Tirwara village of Punhana block in Mewat has been the spearhead. “I don’t want any child to suffer from diseases which makes them disabled in any way,” said Harris who made his students aware of the benefits of this vaccine, going against the school principal and other senior teachers. All of them, out of sheer lack of awareness opposed the setting up of the campaign inside the school premises and asked the children to run away from the back door.

Harris, who himself is a polio victim, added, “When the teams arrived in the morning, the students got scared and wanted to run away when I explained them about the benefits of the vaccination, and narrated to them about my condition for not taking vaccine against polio. This inspired all the 43 students from my class to get vaccinated.” Not just the students from his own school, he also encouraged the children from nearby schools to get the vaccine administered.

This tailor from Haryana became a pioneer in driving the MR vaccine campaign: Mohammad Hafiz, who runs a small tailoring shop in the Mewat district of Haryana, sacrificed his day’s earning and left all work to get all the children in his family vaccinated during the ongoing MR campaign in the village school.

Mohammad proudly said, “This government scheme is for the benefit of my children and my family. As a father and uncle, it is my responsibility to ensure good health and well-being of all the children in my family. I skipped a day’s earning in order to ensure my children get the maximum benefit from the campaign.” He motivated several other parents and caregivers of children to get their little ones safeguarded against the deadly infection.

This 11-year-old is the MR child warrior from Odisha: Hari Prasad, 11, a school kid gladly embraced his role as a Measles-Rubella warrior and proudly sported his MR warrior branded T-shirt. He went on encouraging his schoolmates to take the vaccination and also won a general knowledge quiz on the deadly disease.

“My friend Kiran and I were telling our friends and other students in the school to take the MR vaccine injection as it will protect us from Measles and Rubella,” said Hari. Government and private schools across Odisha are identifying and engaging adolescents as MR warriors to support school authorities, teachers and health workers with various activities. These include motivating other students to take MR vaccination, helping teachers with the registration of students and maintaining proper queues and discipline at the vaccination site.

This Gurugram-based school principal worked together with health authorities for driving the MR campaign: “The MR Campaign, that started in April 2018 in Haryana, has come as a breath of fresh air in Gururugram where all the schools and communities came together to ensure that mass immunisation takes place and the country becomes free of Measles and Rubella. It has been very heartening to work with the Health Department, they have been very supportive in helping us build awareness, create pressure groups to work together and conducting the campaign in every school. It has also been very encouraging for us as teachers to see children coming with a big smile to take their MR vaccination,” said Aditi Misra, principal of Delhi Public School (DPS), Gurugram. Aditi is also the chairperson of Gurugram Progressive School Committee (GPSC) comprising of 35 leading schools from the area and has been advocating the benefits of the campaign regularly through local social media groups.

“It is our duty to support the MR campaign. In order to cover the target of over 4500 students in our school, we have decided to conduct the campaign for three consecutive days so that no child is left out. In addition to covering children from our own school, we have also included over 1350 children from Shiksha Kendra, a school for non-formal education supported by DPS” she added.

This male health worker has become the hero of MR vaccine campaign in Himachal Pradesh: Dole Singh works as a male health worker in Didar sub centre and proved his worth in driving the MR vaccine campaign in Himachal Pradesh recently. “In order to start the MR sessions on time, I woke up every morning at 4:00 am to reach the primary health centre (PHC) and collected MR vaccine. It takes about an hour from the PHC to the river which I cross every day to reach the other side using a hand-held trolley suspended from a zip-line across the river. After crossing the river, my team comprising two ANMs and myself trekked for about 3-4 hours in the hills to reach the villages.”

“We have already vaccinated 900 out of 2000 children. Our aim is to eradicate measles and rubella diseases from the lives of children between 9 months to 15 years just like India has eradicated polio a few years ago. Scores of health workers have been mobilised to conduct MR sessions making it the most inclusive campaign in the world,” he added.

This health worker came to the recuse of children against Measles and Rubella in Arunachal Pradesh: Despite treacherous terrain, from broken to absolutely no roads, remote and deserted landscapes, unfavourable climatic conditions, lack of transport, Arunachal Pradesh vaccinated 0.45 million children achieving 100% coverage during Measles Rubella Campaign. All children belonging to the age group of 9 months to 15 years, considered prone to measles and rubella-related diseases, were provided the single-shot vaccine during this special vaccination campaign that involved the use of choppers to reach remote areas, an eight to nine hour walk by the health workers like Shri Phurpa to reach 3 children in a high-altitude village. He crossed rivers, streams and dense forests on foot to ensure that no child is left out. The team of health workers also developed focussed Social and Behaviour Change Communication (SBCC) strategies to mobilise the community in high priority districts (HPDs) including border areas.