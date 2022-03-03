Leaky Gut Can Lead To Several Health Conditions; Signs You Shouldn't Ignore

A leaky gut can lead to an upheaval in your body and cause diseases. Read on to know how you can fix the problem before it takes a toll on your health.

When considering our health, it's common to overlook the role of the gastrointestinal system, but we shouldn't! The gut is where nearly 80% of our immune system lives and where up to 95% of our serotonin (the primary neurotransmitter responsible for our mood) is produced. When things are out of balance in our gut, our whole body suffers from more than just digestive issues!

The gut contains 10 times more health-determining bacteria as compared to the rest of the body, which means it works very hard to protect us from infection, support our metabolism, and promote healthy digestion and elimination. 75% of our immune system comes from over 100 trillion organisms in the gut, which is why many health professionals are finally turning their attention to the gut for diagnosing illnesses.

The gut has both beneficial and harmful bacteria, that make up the gut flora. Unbalanced gut flora is called dysbiosis and it leads to an increased susceptibility to intestinal permeability, which determines our overall state of health. Intestinal permeability refers to a process where molecules can pass through to enter the bloodstream. This permeability is essential for nutrient exchange. The majority of the Indian population has unbalanced gut flora, which is primarily attributed to poor dietary choices.

Have You Heard Of Leaky Gut?

When our body lacks the intestinal enzymes that are necessary for digestion, it results in a leaky gut. Without the right enzymes to break down food, our body cannot absorb the nutrients needed to thrive. This can lead to major hormone imbalances and a weakened immune system. Furthermore, larger particles not absorbed may 'leak' out of the intestines into the bloodstream resulting in an autoimmune reaction, which can lead to multiple gastrointestinal problems such as abdominal bloating, excessive gas and cramps, exhaustion, food sensitivities, joint pain, skin rashes, and autoimmunity.

Causes of a leaky gut vary and may include chronic inflammation, poorly managed food sensitivities, damage from taking large amounts of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, cytotoxic drugs and radiation, certain antibiotics, excessive alcohol consumption, or compromised immunity.

Signs Of Leaky Gut

Many symptoms of leaky gut are often dismissed by us as "normal" bodily functions, but these distressing conditions can be avoided!

Do you suffer from any of these?

Food allergies or sensitivities

Physical exhaustion

Poor immune system

Nutritional deficiencies

Chronic constipation, gas, bloating or diarrhoea

Sugar Cravings or cravings for carbohydrates

Arthritis or joint pain

Headaches, brain fog, memory loss

Depression, anxiety, ADD, ADHD

Skin rashes and problems such as acne, eczema, or rosacea

Various neurocognitive disorders cause mood issues

You may be surprised to learn that these conditions are linked to gut health!

What Causes A Leaky Gut?

Modern life is the primary driver of gut inflammation. Also, evidence suggests that a diet, which is low in fibre and high in sugar and saturated fats, may initiate the process of a leaky gut syndrome.

Because of an impaired gut lining, nutrients are not absorbed properly, and the impaired lining also fails to act as an effective barrier against foreign invaders. While the exact cause of the leaky gut syndrome is still to be discovered; there are many possible underlying causes.

Genetic predisposition could be blamed in the case of those people who are sensitive to environmental triggers that initiate an autoimmune response

Diet is definitely a significant factor when it comes to health and wellness. Foods that have been linked to increased inflammation can aggravate or worsen leaky gut syndrome

Toxin overload from environmental exposures, high drug and alcohol consumption, or overuse of antibiotics could be blamed as well. Toxins weaken the immune system and further negatively impact the gut

Determining which causes are attributed to your leaky gut syndrome is key to correcting underlying issues.

Anatomy Of A Leaky Gut

Digestive wellness is not just limited to the intestines! Let's take a look at what happens in your body as you fuel it with food. The digestive tract starts with the mouth, as we chew, our saliva starts breaking down food and releases enzymes to initiate the process of dissolving proteins, carbohydrates, and fats. Next, acids and enzymes in the stomach further break down food as it prepares to enter the small intestine. The large intestine continues to break down the food even further. The small intestine then absorbs the digested molecules of fats, proteins, and starches.

The gut lining, which is vital to disease prevention, is vulnerable to external elements, such as harmful bacteria, fungi, yeast, or other microorganisms, that enter the body through food and water. The gut lining is continuously being assaulted by processed foods, sugar, food intolerance, stress, toxins, alcohol, infections, and medications that irritate and inflame it. Inflammation can also occur in the absence of adequate fibre.

The Leaky Gut Diet

If you believe that you are suffering from a leaky gut, changing your diet could be the treatment you need:

Remove inflammation-causing foods as well as any known food allergens from the diet. Common leaky gut culprits include refined grains and oils, added sugar, and synthetic food additives.

Incorporate gut-healing foods into your diet, such as:

Bone Broth

Raw Cultured Dairy

Fermented Vegetables

Sprouted Seeds

Omega-3 Fats (can be taken as a supplement as well)

Supplements can support your digestive health and protect the gastrointestinal lining.

Look for a high count probiotic to help replenish beneficial bacteria

Add fibre powder to your diet

Digestive enzymes can ensure that foods are fully digested

Amalaki, Vibhitaki & Haritaki herbs are known to help in supporting digestion & colon health, improving appetite, having laxative properties, soothing hyperacidity and detoxifying the body systems

Omega-3 and L-Glutamine are powerful anti-inflammatory supplements

Aloe Vera is very healing and helps reduce inflammation

Turmeric is an anti-inflammatory herb that helps heal the intestinal lining

For optimal gut health, you should also include fermented foods such as kefir, yoghurt, sauerkraut, tempeh, and kombucha in your daily diet. These foods are known to lower inflammation, increase blood-sugar control, and improve antioxidant status.

A Healthy Outside Starts From The Inside

I hope you now have a deeper understanding of how the gut works, and the vital role it plays in your overall well-being! Here's a summary: Digestion begins in the mouth with the release of enzymes. When the gut lacks the necessary digestive enzymes to break down food properly, the body is unable to absorb the nutrients. The gut contains 10 times more health-determining bacteria than the rest of the body, making the balance of beneficial bacteria crucial to health. Diet is the first line of defence when it comes to correcting intestinal imbalances. When you can't get the nutrients you need, supplementation is the next best option to plug the nutrition gap.

(The article is contributed by Dr Nidhika Bahl - Integrative Nutritionist and Founder of Health Talk World)