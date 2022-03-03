Leaky Gut Can Lead To Several Health Conditions; Signs You Shouldn't Ignore

- Health A-Z
When considering our health, it's common to overlook the role of the gastrointestinal system, but we shouldn't! The gut is where nearly 80% of our immune system lives and where up to 95% of our serotonin (the primary neurotransmitter responsible for our mood) is produced. When things are out of balance in our gut, our whole body suffers from more than just digestive issues!
The gut contains 10 times more health-determining bacteria as compared to the rest of the body, which means it works very hard to protect us from infection, support our metabolism, and promote healthy digestion and elimination. 75% of our immune system comes from over 100 trillion organisms in the gut, which is why many health professionals are finally turning their attention to the gut for diagnosing illnesses.
The gut has both beneficial and harmful bacteria, that make up the gut flora. Unbalanced gut flora is called dysbiosis and it leads to an increased susceptibility to intestinal permeability, which determines our overall state of health. Intestinal permeability refers to a process where molecules can pass through to enter the bloodstream. This permeability is essential for nutrient exchange. The majority of the Indian population has unbalanced gut flora, which is primarily attributed to poor dietary choices.
When our body lacks the intestinal enzymes that are necessary for digestion, it results in a leaky gut. Without the right enzymes to break down food, our body cannot absorb the nutrients needed to thrive. This can lead to major hormone imbalances and a weakened immune system. Furthermore, larger particles not absorbed may 'leak' out of the intestines into the bloodstream resulting in an autoimmune reaction, which can lead to multiple gastrointestinal problems such as abdominal bloating, excessive gas and cramps, exhaustion, food sensitivities, joint pain, skin rashes, and autoimmunity.
Causes of a leaky gut vary and may include chronic inflammation, poorly managed food sensitivities, damage from taking large amounts of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, cytotoxic drugs and radiation, certain antibiotics, excessive alcohol consumption, or compromised immunity.
Many symptoms of leaky gut are often dismissed by us as "normal" bodily functions, but these distressing conditions can be avoided!
Do you suffer from any of these?
You may be surprised to learn that these conditions are linked to gut health!
Modern life is the primary driver of gut inflammation. Also, evidence suggests that a diet, which is low in fibre and high in sugar and saturated fats, may initiate the process of a leaky gut syndrome.
Because of an impaired gut lining, nutrients are not absorbed properly, and the impaired lining also fails to act as an effective barrier against foreign invaders. While the exact cause of the leaky gut syndrome is still to be discovered; there are many possible underlying causes.
Determining which causes are attributed to your leaky gut syndrome is key to correcting underlying issues.
Digestive wellness is not just limited to the intestines! Let's take a look at what happens in your body as you fuel it with food. The digestive tract starts with the mouth, as we chew, our saliva starts breaking down food and releases enzymes to initiate the process of dissolving proteins, carbohydrates, and fats. Next, acids and enzymes in the stomach further break down food as it prepares to enter the small intestine. The large intestine continues to break down the food even further. The small intestine then absorbs the digested molecules of fats, proteins, and starches.
The gut lining, which is vital to disease prevention, is vulnerable to external elements, such as harmful bacteria, fungi, yeast, or other microorganisms, that enter the body through food and water. The gut lining is continuously being assaulted by processed foods, sugar, food intolerance, stress, toxins, alcohol, infections, and medications that irritate and inflame it. Inflammation can also occur in the absence of adequate fibre.
If you believe that you are suffering from a leaky gut, changing your diet could be the treatment you need:
Incorporate gut-healing foods into your diet, such as:
Supplements can support your digestive health and protect the gastrointestinal lining.
For optimal gut health, you should also include fermented foods such as kefir, yoghurt, sauerkraut, tempeh, and kombucha in your daily diet. These foods are known to lower inflammation, increase blood-sugar control, and improve antioxidant status.
I hope you now have a deeper understanding of how the gut works, and the vital role it plays in your overall well-being! Here's a summary: Digestion begins in the mouth with the release of enzymes. When the gut lacks the necessary digestive enzymes to break down food properly, the body is unable to absorb the nutrients. The gut contains 10 times more health-determining bacteria than the rest of the body, making the balance of beneficial bacteria crucial to health. Diet is the first line of defence when it comes to correcting intestinal imbalances. When you can't get the nutrients you need, supplementation is the next best option to plug the nutrition gap.
(The article is contributed by Dr Nidhika Bahl - Integrative Nutritionist and Founder of Health Talk World)
