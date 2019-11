You already know that half of the health issues come from deep within—from the gut. Discomfort, allergies, these all come from the gut. It’s is because almost three-fourth of our immune cells reside in our stomach and this these issues spurt from the gut. Gut is also responsible for letting good nutrient go in and for kicking the toxins out of the body.

Our gut basically starts from the mouth and end at the rectum. Therefore, whatever you eat reaches the gut with microbes that come with and it’s then gut’s responsibility to take the good and expel the bad. Our gut is basically a long tube with an intestinal lining that absorbs the nutrients from food. Basically, intestine decides what should go inside the gut by opening the tight junction for the food to enter.

What is leaky guy?

Leaky gut is a gut with damaged junctions that are unable to keep toxins and unwanted substances out of the gut. So, in a way any damage to the intestinal lining that cannot keep the pathogens out causes leaky gut. Technically, whatever a healthy intestine permit—nutrients, vitamins, amino acids, minerals and sugar—get into the bloodstream.

However, in case of leaky gut, as toxins, undigested food particles, bacteria also pass the tight junction, even they enter the blood stream and get circulated with blood. Body’s immune system tried to fight this condition during which uncomfortable symptoms like pain, discomfort, allergies and bloating occur. It happens silently but it can be serious.

Leaky gut and food allergy

Leaky gut and food allergies are together in a vicious circle—food allergies thrive on the leaky gut as the it doesn’t have a secured gateway and let anything get in. In a way, leaky gut becomes the reason why food allergies grow. So, unless the gut is healed, food allergies continue to grow. To heal the leaky gut, it’s often suggested to discontinue reactive food that might be causing the allergy. In a study published in the journal Pediatric Allergy Immunology in 2013, it was found that ‘intestinal permeability (aka leaky gut) may be an intrinsic trait in certain children with food allergies.’ In another 2009 study, Dutch scientists suggested a link between leaky gut and coeliac disease.

Another reason is that the content that get into the blood flow, also contains food particles and bad bacteria. As these food particles can be undigested too, there’s a possibility that body tries to fight it. This might come across as an allergy to that particular which might be nothing but just happen to present in an undigested form.

This can be challenging as there’s no single food that’s can be reactive. Also, what’s reactive for one person might not be for other. To treat this, various brands have now come up with food allergy tests. These tests check around 1200 food items to find out what the person is allergic to. Also, these tests are not available in most of the clinics or at local level. Therefore, food allergy tests can be expensive.

Our expert Amanda McQuade Crawford from National Institute of Medical Herbalists, UK, gives a perfect solution to endear the condition. She suggests making a veggie smoothie that can help deal with leaky gut that may be causing or exacerbating an allergy. Amanda says that the cleansing juices can help speed up the process of tissue repair that’s causing leaky gut. This video can tell you all about the healthy recipes for these juices. Moreover, she explains why each ingredient that she uses works towards healing the gut lining.