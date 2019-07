Symptoms of lead poisoning in adults are very similar to symptoms of other diseases that come with age.© Shutterstock

In 2015, people in India got a first-hand taste of a lead poisoning scare. Maggi, the popular instant noodle brand, was in the centre of this storm. After reports came out that it contains a high amount of lead, the company withdrew all unsold noddle packets from the market. We have come a long way since, but lead poisoning is still a real problem even today.

Lead poisoning is far more prevalent in the developing world than in rich countries. This kind of poisoning is difficult to detect. People, who otherwise look healthy, may have high levels of lead in their blood. It can take years for symptoms to start showing. The worse thing is that detection is usually only after very high levels of lead have accumulated in the bloodstream. At this stage, it can lead to brain damage, affect the central nervous system, induce coma and convulsions and even cause death. It affects the liver, kidney and bones too. It is stored in your teeth and bones, where it accumulates over time.

Even small amounts of lead in the blood can cause serious health complications. Children are the worst affected and those under 6 years of age are especially vulnerable.

SYMPTOMS IN CHILDREN

Children are especially vulnerable to this form of poisoning. It can cause developmental delay, learning difficulties, irritability, loss of appetite, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain and weight loss. Other signs can be fatigue and loss in hearing. If a new born child displays a slowed growth rate, get a blood test done.

SYMPTOMS IN ADULTS

Lead poisoning is dangerous for adults too. But it is difficult to detect as most of the symptoms are very similar to symptoms of other diseases that come with age. If you stay in an area where this is prevalent, be wary of high blood pressure, abdominal pain and constipation. Also, if you have joint and muscle pain, headache or suspect a decline in your mental functioning, go in for a check.

Extremely high levels of lead in the body can cause pain, numbness or tingling of the extremities. If you experience mood disorders and memory loss, it could be due to poisoning. It can also affect the reproductive organs. Exposed men may have a reduced sperm count and miscarriages and premature birth is common in pregnant women. Women can develop early osteoporosis and suffer from lower backache, joint pain and persistent anaemia.

SOURCES OF LEAD EXPOSURE

Lead is present naturally in the earth’s crust. But mining, certain manufacturing processes and burning fossil fuels have turned this bluish-white metal into a menace.

Lead was earlier used in paints and gasoline. One can be exposed to it through paint and dust in older buildings. In India, lead based paint was banned in 1970. Other sources are contaminated air, water and soil. People who are involved in home renovations or work in auto repair shops also may be exposed to lead. Exposure to batteries can also cause this poisoning.

Let us look at some of the sources from where you can get lead poisoning.

Paint

The US has banned the use of lead-based paints for homes, children’s toys and household furniture in 1978. In India, it was banned in 1970. But old buildings, that used lead-based paints, still has it on walls and woodwork. It can be in the dust around the house or in the soil that comes in from outside. You may be exposed to it if you live in such a home or are involved in the renovation of such a building.

Water pipes

Water pipes and plumbing fixtures soldered with lead can release it into tap water. If you drink directly from the tap or even if you take a bath with this water, it can put you at risk of poisoning.

Soil

Lead particles that settle on the soil from leaded gasoline or paint can last for years. Lead-contaminated soil is still a major problem around highways and in some urban settings. Soil close to walls of older houses may contain lead.

Pottery

Be careful with your crockery. If you are into ceramics, china and porcelain be sure to find out about the glaze used to give it a polished look. It can contain lead that may leach into the food that you serve on it.

Toys and cosmetics

You should always be careful of toys that do not come with a safety label. Toys, especially cheap ones, may contain lead. Traditional cosmetics, like a kohl pencil, may contain this substance. In fact, certain cosmetic jewellery, especially the inexpensive ones, may also contain lead.

PRECAUTIONS

Severe lead poisoning can cause brain damage in children. It can also affect the kidneys and central nervous system in both children and adults. Exposure over time can be fatal. Therefore, it is important to take certain precautions to save yourself from the harmful effects of lead.

Ensure cleanliness

Make your child wash his or her hand before eating and at bedtime. He could have come into contact with contaminated dust or soil. Mop your floors regularly. Don’t neglect doors, windows and furniture. Wipe these with a damp cloth.

Run cold water

If your house is old that means your plumbing must be too. Let water run from your tap for a couple of minutes before using it. Avoid using it for cooking purposes.

Eat nutritious meals

Plan nutritious meals that include foods rich in vitamins and minerals. It will lower the absorption of lead. Make sure your child gets enough calcium and iron.

BE CAREFUL IF…

People from developing countries are at a higher risk of this kind of poisoning. These countries do not have stringent rules regarding exposure to lead. Be careful if you live in such a country or are planning to visit one.

Lead can also be transferred from a mother to child. So, if you are pregnant or planning a pregnancy in the near future, be sure to take precautions.