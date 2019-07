Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi, have shown how lead intake promotes accumulation of fat in the liver. According to them, fatty liver can cause obesity. According to them, this affects nine to 32 per cent of the Indian population. And the actual number could be higher as the condition often goes undiagnosed.

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is a dangerous epidemic of this generation. It is a rapidly growing health problem intimately related to the metabolic group of diseases like obesity and diabetes. In this condition, there is excessive fat accumulation in the liver. Experts believed that obesity caused NAFLD. But now scientists are saying that even thin people can be metabolically obese and have NAFLD.

CONNECTION BETWEEN LEAD AND LIVER

Researchers from the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Indian Institute of Toxicology Research in Lucknow and School of Chemical and Life Sciences in Jamia Hamdard in New Delhi came together to collaborate for this research. The journal FEBS Letters published this study.

Researchers say that the connection between lead and fatty liver disease has been known for a while. But the actual mechanism by which lead aggravates this condition has remained unknown. NAFLD and most metabolic group of diseases are often caused by the poor regulation of De novo lipogenesis, a complex process in which carbohydrates circulating in the blood are converted into fat. The poor regulation of De novo lipogenesis leads to abnormal production of fat, which settles in the liver and other internal organs as visceral fat.

LEAD TOXICITY IS A SERIOUS CONCERN

A serious environmental toxin, lead can cause poor regulation of fat formation and deposition in the liver. Lead toxicity is a serious concern in India and the use of lead containing paints, pesticides, packaging and even beer contributes towards high exposure of Indians to this toxic metal and its salts. Soft tissues store lead salts absorbed by the human body. Autopsy studies show that the liver hoards almost 33 per cent of the total lead cruising in the body.

NATURAL REMEDIES TO PREVENT FATTY LIVER

Fatty liver is a common problem today. It can cause inflammation and scarring and even lead to liver failure or cirrhosis. This is a serious condition. Here, we reveal a few natural remedies that can help you fight this condition.

Go for lemon

“Your liver will be able to produce an enzyme known as glutathione, as it is abundant in vitamin C and antioxidants. This enzyme can help neutralize the toxins present in your liver and can detoxify your body,” says Ankita Ghag, Clinical Dietician, InBody India. What you can do? In a glass of water, squeeze a lemon and drink it twice or thrice a day for some days. This will break down the fat in your liver.

Have green tea

“Green tea contains high-density catechins. This can enhance promote liver health,” explains Ghag. Furthermore, it can help prevent fat accumulation in people suffering from the nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. It blocks the amount of fat stored in your liver. Drink green tea regularly to keep the fatty liver disease at bay. But, you must drink it in limited quantities. Green tea contains caffeine and can cause a headache, nervousness, vomiting and diarrhoea.

Use turmeric

The antioxidant properties of turmeric can help you deal with the fatty liver disease. Turmeric tends to enhance your body’s ability to digest fats and also prevents fat accumulation in the liver. Just add some turmeric to a glass of water and drink it.

Apple cider vinegar helps

“Apple cider vinegar is loaded with detoxification properties which are effective in cleansing your body. It can help eliminate toxins from your liver to help it function properly. It also helps reduce fat which is accumulated in your liver and induces weight loss. Not only this, but it can also help you tackle inflammation,” highlights Ghag. So, just add apple cider vinegar to the glass of warm water and drink it before the meals.

Don’t forget to exercise regularly

You may suffer from fatty liver disease if you are physically inactive. So, just opt for any exercise of your choice and don’t give up on it. You can opt for walking, jogging, swimming, yoga and many other exercises to help you stay fit and keep your weight under control. If you are finding it difficult to exercise then you can also begin with low-impact exercises and then move on to the high-impact workouts which should strictly be done under the guidance of your fitness trainer. Regular exercise can help you boost your and improve the functioning of your liver.

Avoid fried and salted foods

Fried foods are high in fats and calories and can give a tough time to your liver. According to a study published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, too much sodium can damage the liver. Too much sodium can cause a number of changes in the liver higher rates of cell death and lower rates of cell division – all of which can lead to liver fibrosis (the formation of an abnormally large amount of scar tissue in your liver).

Various studies say that starchy carbohydrates, which are quickly digested, can cause weight gain. But doctors also believe they damage the liver. So, cut down on potatoes, white bread, white rice, refined cereals and processed sugar. Not only this, you must limit your alcohol consumption as too much alcohol can lead to fatty liver, liver failure and death and other liver diseases. This is so because the liver can break down most of the alcohol you drink. Your body can then flush it out. So, breaking down alcohol creates substances that are even more harmful than alcohol. Furthermore, these substances may tend to damage your liver cells and lead to serious liver issues.