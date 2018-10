A new study has revealed that the smell of lavender can ease anxiety symptoms. The study notes that folk medicine has long been believed that odorous compounds derived from plant extracts can relieve anxiety. According to co-author Hideki Kashiwadani of Kagoshima University in Japan, the fragrant lavender flower can also act as an alternative to current anxiolytic (anxiety-relieving) drugs like benzodiazepines which have dangerous side effects like memory problems, male breast growth and birth defects. Besides lavender, there are some other natural scents that can help you deal with anxiety better. Here are some of them, according to various scientific studies.

Chamomile oil is popularly used as a medicinal herb for treating a variety of disorders like inflammation, muscle spasms and menstrual disorders. It is also used to treat sleep problems like insomnia and nightmares because of its mild sedative and calming properties that help reduce anxiety. It also uplifts your mood. Scientists say that the flavonoid content in chamomile stimulates the release of neurotransmitters like dopamine, noradrenalin, serotonin and Gama Amino Butyric Acid (GABA) which have a calming effect and help you tackle anxiety and depression.

Neroli oil is popularly used as a natural oil therapy for insomnia. The soothing and calm effect of this essential oil can prevent sleeplessness by calming the nerves.

Basil oil extracted from Ocimumbasilicum is known for its calming properties and its ability to steady the nerves, and even relieves stress-related headaches.

Sandalwood oil is known for a number of beauty benefits, but it can be great for relieving stress too. Smelling or massaging with sandalwood oil helps calm you emotionally and instils a sense of inner peace.

Ylang-ylang oil helps alleviate stress, anxiety, depression and even when coping with anger. Inhalation of ylang ylang oil is known to reduce blood pressure and heart rate and to have a sedative effect.