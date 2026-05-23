Lauren Sanchez Bezos reveals dyslexia struggles that impacted her early TV career: Effects of the learning disorder

Lauren S nchez discusses how dyslexia affected her confidence and early television career highlighting common challenges, emotional impact and growing awareness around learning disorders.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : May 23, 2026 3:55 PM IST

Medically Verified By: MS Mehezabin Dordi

Lauren Sanchez Bezos. (Image: Instagram)

Lauren Sanchez Bezos is finally opening about one of the biggest challenges she has faced during her early years of television. The former news anchor recently revealed on social media on Thursday about the learning disorder impacting her confidence and ability to perform on live television revealing that she "stumbled a lot" while working in broadcast journalism.

Lauren Sanchez Bezos' dyslexia struggles

The 56-year-old revisited some of her news anchor on-air mistakes in a candid video shared on Instagram on May 22 featuring moments from her news career but also a personal message about being a person living with dyslexia. Sanchez Bezos captioned the post, "I anchored the news for years. I stumbled a lot because I have dyslexia. It never once stopped me (I was embarrassed a lot but it never stopped me). To every kid who trips over their words it doesn't have to stop you either. Keep Going!"

The Emmy-winning journalist revealed that she was not diagnosed with dyslexia until college. Speaking at the 5th Anniversary Soir e of This Is About Humanity in 2023 she recalled how a journalism professor noticed she was struggling academically and encouraged her to get tested.

Lauren Sanchez Bezos' dyslexia diagnosis

"She noticed I was struggling in school, getting in trouble and that I didn't sign up to write for the school paper," Sanchez Bezos said. "So she questioned my reluctance. She's like 'Hey why aren't you signing up for this?' And I go 'I don't know why I'm even in school. I can't write.' And she said 'Let's see about that.'"

After receiving a diagnosis Sanchez Bezos said her life changed completely. The 56-year-old explained that understanding the condition helped her learn differently and improved her academic performance significantly with her GPA reportedly increasing from 2.0 to 3.8.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren S nchez Bezos (@laurensanchezbezos)

What is dyslexia?

Dyslexia is a learning disorder that impairs a person's ability to read, spell, write and sometimes speak clearly. According to Ms Mehezabin Dordi, Clinical Psychologist at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital Mumbai dyslexia is not connected to intelligence but it is a brain function that relates to the processing of written and spoken language. Many dyslexic individuals have difficulties identifying words, reading quickly, comprehending word patterns or sounding out words.

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Dordi explains that symptoms of dyslexia typically begin during childhood but many people remain undiagnosed until adulthood. Some of the common symptoms of dyslexia include slow reading, difficulty spelling, mixing up letters or words, trouble remembering sequences, poor pronunciation and problems understanding written information.

She further went on to say that the condition can also affect adults in many other ways like workplace confidence, communication and self-esteem. The clinical psychologist stresses that getting an early diagnosis, learning tricks to study and seeking emotional support from the right people can help people manage dyslexia effectively which leads many individuals with dyslexia go on to achieve success in journalism, business, entertainment and academics.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not replace professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment regarding dyslexia or other learning disorders.