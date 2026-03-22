Latent Tuberculosis Explained: Why TB can stay silent and suddenly turn active

Latent Tuberculosis can remain silent for years but may turn active when immunity drops. Know early symptoms, causes and prevention to avoid serious complications.

Latent Tuberculosis Explained: Why TB can stay silent and suddenly turn active

Tuberculosis (TB) is a contagious condition which is capable of attacking not only lung but also other body parts. The fact that the bacteria can stay in the body years in an inactive state or latent TB is one of the considerations of the disease. During this phase, an individual does not exhibit any symptoms and was not capable of transmitting the infection. But, on some circumstances, this silent infection can be sudden activated.

A weak immune system is the major cause of this. In case of strong immunity, the TB bacteria is kept in check. However, with the weakening of the body defense, the bacteria may multiply and trigger active TB. Immunity can be diminished by such conditions as diabetes, malnutrition, HIV, cancer or prolonged use of steroids or immunosuppressive drugs. This risk is also triggered by lifestyle factors that include stress, lack of sleep, smoking and unhealthy diet.

In a few instances, individuals who previously contracted TB can contract it again particularly when the initial treatment was not successful or when the immunity decreases with age.

The active TB symptoms tend to emerge slowly. They consist of persistent cough that takes over 2-3 weeks, coughing up blood, fever (particularly in the evening) and night sweats, weight loss, and lack of appetite. These symptoms may be mild at the onset, and thus they are mostly not paid attention to, hence delaying the diagnosis.

How To Prevent TB (Tuberculosis)?

The primary prevention of TB is to ensure a good immune system. It is important to consume a healthy diet high in nutrients, exercise regularly, sleep, and eliminate stress.

Regular check-ups are significant in case you have come in contact with a TB patient or were exposed to the disease previously. Timely medical intervention with the early indication of symptoms can contribute to making the diagnosis and treatment in a timely manner.

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Finally, in case TB treatment commences, it needs to be taken in full course as prescribed by the doctor. Discontinuation of medication in the middle of the course may result in the reoccurrence of the disease and even drug-resistant TB, which is more difficult to treat.

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Finally, TB is a disease that can be cured as long as it is diagnosed at an early stage and treated in a proper manner. The prevention of its reactivation is important with the help of awareness, healthy lifestyle, and timely medical care.