Lata Mangeshkar On Ventilator, Doctor Says She Is Critical, Currently Undergoing Aggressive Therapy

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's health has deteriorated and she has been put back on a ventilator, a doctor treating her said on Saturday. She is admitted to Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai. "The condition of singer Lata Mangeshkar has deteriorated again and she is on a ventilator and critical," said Dr Pratit Samdhani of Breach Candy Hospital. The doctor also added that she is in ICU and is under observation. She was taken off the ventilator last week. Mangeshkar, 92, was admitted to Breach Candy in the first week of January after she contracted Covid.

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar's health condition has deteriorated again, she is critical. She is on a ventilator. She is still in ICU and will remain under the observation of doctors: Dr Pratit Samdani, Breach Candy Hospital (file photo) pic.twitter.com/U7nfRk0WnM ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2022

Lata Mangeshkar Had Tested Positive For COVID

The 92-year-old singer tested positive for Covid with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to Breach Candy Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU) where she is being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors.

Speaking to the media, the doctor said, "She is not doing well. She continues to be in the ICU under treatment and has been put on a ventilator again," On January 29, Samdani had said Lata Mangeshkar was showing signs of marginal improvement and was taken off the ventilator but continued to be under observation in the ICU.

Regarded as one of Indian cinema's greatest playback singers, Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has sung over 30,000 songs in various Indian languages. In her over seven-decade career, she has sung a host of memorable tracks, including "Ajeeb dastan hai ye", "Pyar kiya to darna kya" and "Neela asman so gaya". The singer -- known as Melody Queen of India -- has been given the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, as well as the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award.

