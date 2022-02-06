Lata Mangeshkar Dies Of Post-COVID Multiple Organ Failure: List of Post-COVID Complications You Should Know

The 92-year-old singer tested positive for Covid with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to Breach Candy Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU). She breathed her last on February 6, 2022.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last at 8 am today. She was 92. The veteran artiste was diagnosed with Covid-19 and pneumonia last month. The veteran singer was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai on January 8. She was on the ventilator for weeks but then on January 28, she was taken off the ventilator as she showed signs of improvement. However, her situation worsened on Saturday and she was put back on the ventilator, where she was undergoing "aggressive therapy".

Speaking to the media, N Santhanam, chief executive officer of Breach Candy Hospital said, "She came and got admitted as a Covid patient. Covid was treated but due to post-Covid complications she passed away."

Lata Mangeshkar Had Tested Positive For COVID

The legendary singer was diagnosed with both COVID-19 and pneumonia, and she was undergoing treatment for the same at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. COVID-19 which is a severe respiratory disease mainly targets the lungs of the infected individual. According to the doctors, at times this condition can lead to the accumulation of liquid and pus in the lungs which results in Pneumonia.

"Veteran singer Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar passed away at a private hospital after a 28-day-long prolonged battle with Covid-19, pneumonia and related issues," the Chief executive of Breach Candy Hospital told the media.

COVID-19 Pneumonia - What To Know

Pneumonia during COVID or Post-COVID recovery is extremely common. The virus directly targets the lungs, therefore, it becomes easier for it to target the lungs, and damage it completely, leading to several lung-related health complications, even Pneumonia. What exactly is Pneumonia? This condition occurs when a bacterial or viral infection causes significant damage and inflammation in the lungs. The resulting fluid and debris build-up in the lungs makes it difficult for the person to breathe which may also lead to a condition where the patient requires ventilation support. However, regardless of the bacteria or virus causing it, pneumonia can become very serious, even life-threatening. What is the difference between normal Pneumonia and Post-COVID Pneumonia? According to the experts, in the case of COVID pneumonia, the damage to the lungs is caused by the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Health Complications Post-COVID

As discussed above, recovered COVID patients are susceptible to several health complications related to the lungs or other organs of the body. Experts say that a recovered COVID patient may continue to experience various signs and symptoms. Some of the concerning Post-COVID complications are:

Brain fogging Diarrhoea Acute headache Pneumonia Severe breathing issues Low blood pressure Heart palpitation or increase in heartbeat

The Nation Mourns Lata Mangeshkar's Demise

Taking to Twitter, many famous faces expressed their heartfelt condolences. Take a look:

Mourning the death of iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that she leaves behind a void in the nation that cannot be filled, and the coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people.

In a tweet, the prime minister said, "I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata Didi. Spoke to her family and expressed condolences. Om Shanti."

I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people. pic.twitter.com/MTQ6TK1mSO Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2022

