LASIK Eye Surgery: Does Laser Eye Treatment Affect Your Vision In The Long Run?

LASIK Eye Surgery: Does Laser Eye Treatment Affect Your Vision In The Long Run?

Planning for a laser eye treatment? Here's what you should know before opting for LASIK eye surgery.

Impaired vision can present numerous difficulties for individuals. For instance, individuals who wear spectacles may experience frustration due to frames becoming bent or lenses popping out after falling asleep while wearing them. Additionally, individuals with high refractive errors may encounter difficulties locating their glasses after removing them before bed or during bathing. Contact lens wearers can experience irritation or discomfort from even a speck of dust, with limited options for removing the irritant without jeopardizing the lens's integrity. Furthermore, outdoor activities such as beach or pool parties, or participation in events such as Holi, may increase the risk of losing contact lenses due to water exposure. LASIK surgery offers a viable solution to these challenges. If individuals desire to alleviate the burden of visual impairment, LASIK surgery may prove to be a transformative solution.

Today, we have Dr Abhijit Paul, Medical Director - Practo Primary Care & Secondary Care Surgeries, with us to explain all the precautionary measures and knowledge that one needs to stay safe before, during and after going under laser eye surgery. Scroll down to find out what the doctor wants you all to know about LASIK eye surgery.

What is LASIK?

The acronym LASIK stands for "laser-assisted in situ keratomileusis". LASIK, also known as laser eye surgery or laser vision correction, is a revolutionary surgical procedure that utilizes laser technology to correct or enhance vision including near-sightedness (myopia), farsightedness (hyperopia) and astigmatism. Myopia causes distant objects to appear blurry while close objects remain transparent, while hyperopia results in blurred near vision and sometimes distance vision. Astigmatism causes distorted vision at all distances. LASIK has proven to be an effective and safe solution for millions of patients seeking improved visual clarity.

TRENDING NOW

LASIK: Recent Advances

In the past, LASIK treatment was not widely utilized due to inadequate awareness, high cost, and misconceptions surrounding the procedure. However, advancements in healthcare technology and increased literacy rates have contributed to a surge in LASIK adoption. While cost remains a barrier for some, the emergence of health tech companies has introduced financial options, such as EMI schemes and corporate partnerships, while certain insurance companies now offer LASIK discounts as part of their vision coverage policies. Furthermore, patients are no longer confined to their social circles to locate optimal healthcare providers. With the integration of technology, health tech models have significantly enhanced the accessibility of safe and high-quality healthcare facilities manned by trained and qualified professionals. This development has expanded the scope of available options for patients seeking the best possible care, irrespective of their location or social network. Additionally, it is now easier to identify such centres nearby enabling individuals to access healthcare services without undertaking long-distance travel. These models have also facilitated online appointment bookings, minimizing wait times and appointment scheduling hassles. All in all, the health tech industry has transformed the healthcare access paradigm, creating a more convenient and accessible healthcare environment for people of diverse backgrounds.

Recent data from Practo Care Surgeries shows that the majority of LASIK patients in the last 6 months were young adults between 18-30 years old, representing over 65% of total surgeries.

LASIK surgery has the potential to transform a person's lifestyle by providing the convenience and safety of not having to rely on glasses or contact lenses. It can offer immense benefits, especially when wearing glasses or contacts may pose a hazard or interfere with daily activities such as sports or swimming. However, the most significant impact of LASIK surgery may be the restoration of a person's self-confidence and the opening of new opportunities.

You may like to read

LASIK surgery has given young adults a chance to pursue careers that demand exceptional or almost perfect vision. Such careers include but are not limited to military roles, commercial airline pilots, and law enforcement personnel. Athletes in various sports, such as basketball, football, cricket, and contact sports, also require sharp vision to make quick and accurate decisions. Additionally, some roles in the entertainment industry, such as modelling or acting, may require a certain aesthetic that may not be compatible with wearing glasses. LASIK surgery can unlock these career opportunities for individuals who may have been previously limited by their vision.

Beyond LASIK: Taking Care of Your Vision

In addition to LASIK surgeries, promoting eye health and preventing eye diseases can be achieved through community eye prevention strategies. By implementing the following strategies, individuals can prevent vision loss and improve their quality of life. These include Regular eye Checkups, Eye Protection from UV rays and when engaging in activities that may cause eye injuries with goggles, and safety glasses, and having a healthy lifestyle with Proper nutrition and a balanced diet.

RECOMMENDED STORIES