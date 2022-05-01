Laparoscopy Gallbladder Removal: Tips To Take Care Of After Yourself Post Surgery

The gallbladder resembles a small pear and is responsible for storing bile made by the liver. It will keep the bile unless the body needs it to digest the foods containing fat. One will be advised laparoscopic cholecystectomy, a minimally invasive surgery if he/she has gallstones that are causing pain and infection. They can block the flow of bile out of the gallbladder into your digestive system and lead to cholecystitis (inflammation of the gallbladder). Having gallstones can invite symptoms such as bloating, fever, nausea, jaundice, and abdominal pain.
Everything About Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy
It is a minimally invasive surgery to remove the gallbladder. It helps the ones with gallstones cause inflammation, pain, or infection. The surgery involves small incisions, and most people are discharged on the same day and can do their daily activities with ease soon. During the surgery, the surgeon makes a few small incisions on the abdomen. Then, inserts a laparoscope, which is a thin tube with a camera on the end to see the gallbladder on screen. The gallbladder will be removed via another small incision. The surgery may last for an hour or two.
Before undergoing surgery, you will have to opt for some blood tests and ultrasound advised by the doctor. You will have to inform the doctor about the medication you are taking.
Are you aware? Removing the gallbladder will stop the pain and treat the infection due to gallstones. This surgery will cause lesser pain, aids in quick recovery, shorter hospital stay, is safe and effective, and reduces the risk of complications. It also involves small scars and wounds. You will have to be alert and monitor your health after surgery.
Tips To Take Care Of After Gallbladder Removal
Here are some tips that help you take care of yourself after your get your gallbladder by Dr Rajan Modi Laparoscopy and Laser Surgeon, House of Doctors: