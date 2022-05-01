Laparoscopy Gallbladder Removal: Tips To Take Care Of After Yourself Post Surgery

Gallstones can be problematic and painful if left untreated. One way to treat the problem is undergoing laparoscopy gallbladder removal. Here's everything you know about the treatment.

The gallbladder resembles a small pear and is responsible for storing bile made by the liver. It will keep the bile unless the body needs it to digest the foods containing fat. One will be advised laparoscopic cholecystectomy, a minimally invasive surgery if he/she has gallstones that are causing pain and infection. They can block the flow of bile out of the gallbladder into your digestive system and lead to cholecystitis (inflammation of the gallbladder). Having gallstones can invite symptoms such as bloating, fever, nausea, jaundice, and abdominal pain.

Everything About Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy

It is a minimally invasive surgery to remove the gallbladder. It helps the ones with gallstones cause inflammation, pain, or infection. The surgery involves small incisions, and most people are discharged on the same day and can do their daily activities with ease soon. During the surgery, the surgeon makes a few small incisions on the abdomen. Then, inserts a laparoscope, which is a thin tube with a camera on the end to see the gallbladder on screen. The gallbladder will be removed via another small incision. The surgery may last for an hour or two.

Before undergoing surgery, you will have to opt for some blood tests and ultrasound advised by the doctor. You will have to inform the doctor about the medication you are taking.

To prepare for surgery, you will be asked to avoid food and liquid for a few hours before the procedure.

The Benefits Of This Surgery

Are you aware? Removing the gallbladder will stop the pain and treat the infection due to gallstones. This surgery will cause lesser pain, aids in quick recovery, shorter hospital stay, is safe and effective, and reduces the risk of complications. It also involves small scars and wounds. You will have to be alert and monitor your health after surgery.

Tips To Take Care Of After Gallbladder Removal

Here are some tips that help you take care of yourself after your get your gallbladder by Dr Rajan Modi Laparoscopy and Laser Surgeon, House of Doctors:

TRENDING NOW

Drink enough water

Don't do any strenuous activities

Avoid lifting heavyweights

Eat foods rich in fibre and take medication on time

You will have to follow up with your doctor from time to time

Take charge of your health and improve your quality of life after surgery

Stick to the instructions given by the doctor

You will immediately have to consult the doctor in case of side effects such as pain or any signs of infections

(The article is contributed by Dr Rajan Modi Laparoscopy and Laser Surgeon, House of Doctors)

RECOMMENDED STORIES