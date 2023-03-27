Laparoscopic Surgery: Benefits And Complications

Surgeries have advanced over time. Gone are the days when any surgical procedure required a person to plan a long stay at the hospital. Minimally invasive techniques are a trend of the day. Laparoscopic surgeries are a similar kind and make use of smaller cuts than happen in conventional surgery. However, the procedure carries both pros and cons. The procedure has been extensively used for pelvis-related surgeries.

The process makes use of a thin, camera-equipped surgical device that is inserted into the abdominal cavity. The camera provides a real-time video of the internal organs and the surgeon might perform the surgery using small incisions or cuts. Tools can differ with the situation. It could be scissors, forceps, needles and other instruments. In conventional surgeries, the surgeon had to make big cuts of up to 6-12 inches. However, in a laparoscopic procedure, the cuts are comparable to a keyhole. The procedure involves less cutting.

Pros of laparoscopic surgery

People going for a laparoscopic procedure can get some advantages. The procedure is time-saving and might not require the patient to stay at the hospital for an extended time. The person who might undergo the procedure might be left with few scars and small cuts that might heal quicker, allowing them to resume their routine activities. The person might also experience less pain during and after the procedure. Robotic surgery can be taken as a laparoscopic procedure that involves better visibility and more adjustable surgical instruments.

Dangers with a laparoscopic procedure

While there are many advantages of the procedure for the patients but the procedure might not be for everybody. It is likely to be ineffective if the surgeon is not able to reach the targeted part with a few cuts. The surgeon has a limited scope of movement during the procedure and there might be poor depth perception in some cases. Sometimes, it can result in abdominal injuries like hernias and infections. If reaching the targeted area is complicated or requires multiple steps or a person has a history of abdominal injury or scar, the procedure will not be prescribed to them. These days, laparoscopy is also being used as a diagnostic tool for abdomen pain (with no identified cause), trauma patients, intestine problems and others.