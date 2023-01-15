Lalit Modi Diagnosed With COVID-19 Deep Pneumonia, Put On 24x7 External Oxygen Support

Former IPL (Indian Premiere League) Chairman Lalit Modi has been diagnosed with COVID-19 Pneumonia and he is put on 24*7 external oxygen support after contracting the virus infection. Taking to his Instagram account, the Indian businessman wrote: "After three weeks in confinement with double COVID-19 in two weeks, weeks accompanied by influenza and deep pneumonia." He also shared photos from his hospital bed.

The 59-year-old also said that he had previously been 'confined' for over 3 weeks, and had made several failed attempts to leave. "Finally landed via air ambulance accompanied by two doctors and superstar super efficient son who did so much for me Back in london. The flight was smooth. Unfortunately still on 24/7 external oxygen," he further wrote.

In another post, Lalit Modi shared a picture of two of his doctors who were taking care of him during the COVID infection course. "With my two saviours. The two Drs seriously for 3 weeks monitored me treated. Me 24/7. 1 Mexico City based whose care I was under and the second my London Dr who specifically flew in to Mexico City to accompany me back to London. I have no words to describe of they sacrificed there time etc to get me out. Still need time to recover. Currently on 24/7 external oxygen," wrote Modi.

What Is COVID-19 Pneumonia?

COVID pneumonia is a type of lung infection that is caused by SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. It is one of the complications that a patient may develop after contracting the virus infection. This mainly happens as the immune system attacks the infection in the lungs, and then leads to inflammation inside the lungs, and fills the air sacs with fluid and pus. The condition can make it extremely difficult for the patient to breathe. Some of the symptoms of COVID-19 pneumonia include -

Breathing difficulty Chest pain Discomfort in the chest Persistent cough Fever

COVID-19 pneumonia is a serious illness that can be life-threatening. Usually, the recovery process can take up to 3-6 weeks.