Lactose intolerance is a very common digestive disorder that affects almost 75 per cent people around the world. It is basically the inability to digest lactose, which happens to be the main carbohydrate in dairy products. Symptoms of lactose intolerance are bloating, gas, diarrhea, nausea and severe abdominal cramps. This happens because People with this condition do not have enough lactase enzyme in their body. It may be a genetic condition. At times, certain illnesses like celiac disease may also cause this problem as can an advancing age. But milk is a necessary nutrient. So what do you do? You can try out some plant-based milk alternatives. Nowadays even healthy people opt for these as a lifestyle choice. Let us take a look at a few of these alternatives. You can easily make these at home.

Coconut milk

You don’t have to visit the grocery store for this. Just finely grate the coconut flesh and squeeze out the milk. You can also add a little water for a thinner liquid. It is a low-carb or almost no-carb alternative to milk. Therefore, it can also help you lose weight. But have this in moderation because its saturated fat content in very high. It also hardly contains any protein.

Almond milk

This is made by soaking and blending almonds with water to create a light-textured, creamy, nutty-flavoured liquid. This is today being hailed as a super health food with a rage of benefits. It is low in calories, cholesterol and unhealthy fats. However, the protein content is not as high as regular milk. So, you may need to include more protein to you diet.

Oats milk

You can easily make this plant-based milk at home. Blend whole oats grains with water and straining the mixture. You will get a creamy and sweet liquid that is rich in fibre. It also contains protein and carbohydrates.

​​Soy milk

This is the most popular alternative to regular milk. It is also preferred by vegans who shun all dairy products. It is rich in protein, Vitamin B, potassium, iron, folic acid and B vitamins. The taste is creamy and mild.