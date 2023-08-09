Lack Of Hand Hygiene Leading To Rise In Conjunctivitis In Children: Warn Doctors

If you or your child have symptoms of conjunctivitis, consult a doctor without delay, and use the eye drops prescribed by the doctor.

Maintaining hand hygiene is important to prevent infectious diseases like COVID-19. Lack of hand hygiene is also to blame for rise in conjunctivitis, say doctors.

For the past few days, surge in cases of eye infections have been reported in several parts of India, including Delhi and Maharashtra. Conjunctivitis is an infection mainly caused by changes in the environment and spread by microorganisms such as bacteria or viruses. However, neglecting hand hygiene is also the main reason behind the rise in conjunctivitis cases, say doctors.

Common eye complaints today

According to doctors, continuous work on computers along with changes in environment and air pollution has steadily increased eye complaints. According to them, pain in the eyes, redness, irritation and burning sensation are commonly seen in patients.

Doctors also pointed out that many people ignore eye health, which is also a reason why cases of eye infections are surging. It is important to take care of eye health along with physical well-being.

TRENDING NOW

As cases of conjunctivitis are increasing in Pune, Dr Vandana Kulkarni, Ophthalmologist, Apollo Spectra Hospital, has advised people residing in the city to take good care of their eye health and maintain good hygiene.

Conjunctivitis mainly affectingchildren

Dr Kulkarni said, "Conjunctivitis is an eye disease that can affect anyone. But the disease can be mainly felt in children. This infection is mainly caused by changes in the environment and the disease is spread by micro-organisms like bacteria or viruses. But taking proper eye care and consulting a doctor can prevent long-term eye problems."

Adenovirus, which causes conjunctivitis, can spread from one person to another rapidly. According to Dr Kulkarni, this disease is increasing as people do not pay enough attention to eye health.

You may like to read

To prevent conjunctivitis, Dr Kulkarni asked people to maintain good eye hygiene (cleaning eyes regularly with plain water) and hand hygiene, frequent hand washing or use of hand sanitizer.

If you or your child have symptoms of conjunctivitis, consult a doctor without delay, and use the eye drops prescribed by the doctor.

Stick to the Covid protocol to avoid conjunctivitis

Dr Shilpa Baviskar, Consultant Paediatrician at Ankura Hospital in Pune said, also noted that lack of hand hygiene is the main reason for the rising cases of conjunctivitis in children.

"Frequent hand washing, using sanitizers, wearing masks was a common practice during Covid pandemic. Unfortunately, people do not adhere to Covid protocol anymore. Even children fail to follow the Covid protocol in schools. Hence, there is a spike in cases of conjunctivitis. It is essential to stick to the Covid protocol to keep any viral or bacterial infections at bay."

How to prevent spreadconjunctivitis

Currently, the eyes infections are spreading at a rapid rate in Pune due to monsoon. Patients are coming for treatment with problems like constant stinging in the eyes, itching, watery discharge from the eyes.

Dr. Kulkarni cautioned that if the infection is high and not controlled in time, there is a possibility of fever.

To prevent the spread of this infection, it is necessary to use a clean handkerchief to wipe the eyes, wash the eyes frequently with clean water, and avoid touching the eyes constantly. Washing your eyes and hands is the only way to prevent infection, she stated .

If symptoms related to eye diseases are witnessed, it is necessary to consult a specialist doctor immediately, Dr. Kulkarni added.

RECOMMENDED STORIES